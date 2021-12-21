What is the difference between YouTube TV and Google TV





Google announced the Google TV app in late September 2020 to make it more competitive with Apple TV, Roku, and other dedicated platforms. Unfortunately, when the name included “TV,” it was immediately compared to YouTube TV and asked about the differences between the two products.

YouTube TV is a streaming TV platform that provides customers with a way to disconnect their cords from traditional cable and satellite TV while enjoying live broadcasts of their favorite local, sports and entertainment channels.

The service quickly became one of the top streaming platforms, thanks to the features it provides to its customers. Companies such as Sling TV, fuboTV, and Hulu with Live TV offer limited cloud DVR space with upgrade options, while YouTube TV offers its customers unlimited space (via Google). The service also includes a profile that allows up to 5 additional members (via Google) to your account, each with its own DVR space and favorite channels.

Google TV, on the other hand, is a completely different type of service.

Differences between Google TV and YouTube TV

Unlike YouTube TV, Google TV is designed to be the interface for all your customers’ online TV viewing. Google TV is built on Android TV and will eventually replace Android TV.

Android TV and Google TV VP Sharina Govil-Pai told The Streamable that Google TV is more closely linked to Google’s vision than its predecessor to Android TV.

“The experience we offer on Google TV is much more in line with Google as a whole,” says Govil-Pai. “The Google TV term was coined because it fits very well with Google’s mission in terms of personalized recommendations, search and discovery, and the integration of content around the world.”

To drive that vision, Google has released updated Chromecast devices with Google TV installed and is working with smart TV makers to pre-install apps on these devices.

Like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, Google TV gives customers a way to integrate and manage TV viewing and streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney +, Peacock, HBO Max, and of course YouTube TV (via Google). Offers.

