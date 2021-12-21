The surge in COVID-19 cases in Suffolk raises optimistic reasons.





On December 1, the number of COVID-19-positive cases in Suffolk County exceeded 1,000 in a single day for the first time since early February. For weeks, health officials and government leaders have warned of another holiday surge. And the discovery of a new variant known as Omicron only accelerated those concerns.

The month began in November, when the average number of cases in the county was about 460 per day, and in December, the threat of a surge on these holidays soon became a reality.

The number of cases recorded daily reflects the number of cases seen a year before the vaccination effort began. Over 23,000 cases were recorded during the first 19 days of the month, with an average of 1,235 cases per day in Suffolk. In the last three days since the test became widely available, we have seen cases ranked in the top 10 in one day in the county. In two days, the number of cases reached almost 2,000.

The surge in incidents was not unique to Suffolk County. The state of New York set a record for the number of cases per day at 23,391 on Sunday.

The numbers may seem daunting, but authorities repeat that the situation remains quite different from a year ago or when the pandemic first began.

I knew there was a surge in winter. Governor Kathy Hokul was talking about this. But when talking about the surge this winter and the vertical increase in the number of cases, it’s vertical, not March 2020. It’s not December 2020 either.

As a starting point, hospitalization, an important indicator in analyzing pandemic status, has not risen to the same level as the number of cases. For example, at Riverhead’s Peconic Bay Medical Center, an average of 39 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in December 2020 per day. So far this month, the hospital has an average of 11 patients per day.

Amy Loeb, executive director of PBMC, said that vaccinated people, and more importantly, those who received booster shots at this point, were not ill enough to require hospitalization. I hope it will continue. Especially with the percentage of people vaccinated against high-risk people and booster shots, that’s something we should keep an eye on.

Hochul said the state is less than two-thirds of the places hospitalized during the surge last winter. And while the Omicron variant appears to be highly contagious, it so far appears milder than the Delta variant that caused the rise in cases earlier this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday that “the infection of new variants could increase rapidly.” “We expect anyone infected with Omicron to be able to spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or have no symptoms,” the CDC said.

Loeb generally said that unvaccinated patients are the most ill and most in need of care. However, the hospital also found positive cases among patients admitted for other reasons. She said all patients were tested and some asymptomatic were positive.

She said vaccination is a place where it works.

You haven’t seen any symptoms, she said. Vaccination is to prevent you from getting very ill and being hospitalized for a serious illness. That is the important reason.

Loeb said there are no specific data for subspecies by hospital, but he expects Omicron numbers at the regional level to be similar at the local level. She said there was good news that fewer patients needed intensive care. As of December 19, there were no COVID-19 patients in the ICU at PBMC. Last December, the hospital’s ICU had an average of 3.5 patients per day.

It’s not a great situation and I wish we weren’t in it, but fortunately I saw it going in the right direction for patients in need of intensive care, She said.

New deaths from COVID continue to be reported, with the state reporting 60 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday. So far this month, 50 people have died in Suffolk County.

To support vaccination efforts, Hochul announced on Monday an initiative of $ 65 million to support individual counties. Most counties qualify up to $ 1 million, and large counties like Suffolk qualify up to $ 2 million. This funding will cover the costs borne by the county and health department to enforce the mask or vaccine obligations announced earlier this month. Other eligible costs are personnel costs and venue-specific costs for sites that provide vaccines, boosters, or tests. Other costs may be subject to mask distribution and public awareness efforts.

She also said that by the end of January, 10 million free home tests would be deployed to the local health department. Half of those tests will be available before the New Year.

“We were collecting more supplies, delivering them to the community, and encouraging people to take the test,” Hokuru said.

She said the state would also send tests to schools, stating that schools remained open.

So, she said, some of our winter surge plans promise to keep our school open. So I wanted to make sure that the school district would follow the test to maintain the protocol, and that the child wouldn’t have to do a PCR test to return, and wouldn’t have to do a quick test.

Jackie Bray, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Homeland Security and the New York State Department of Emergency Services, said a testing portal is online that allows residents to order PCR tests at home. The test will be mailed overnight and the person will send the swab back in a prepaid envelope. Results will be available within 48 hours. She said more information about the portal would be available over the weekend.

At Christmas this weekend and New Year’s celebration a week later, Loeb encourages residents to stay safe during the holiday season, wear masks indoors, avoid large numbers of people, and be considerate of vulnerable families. I did.

A message to the community, she said, should really consider vaccination. This year is one year. Many people are vaccinated with this vaccine at this point and we know it is safe and useful.

She added: It’s really different from a year ago when we were vaccinated with this vaccine and the majority of our community members were vaccinated. Hopefully, that’s why we’re optimistic that it will have less impact and fewer people will die from COVID.

