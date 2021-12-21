Cloud Networking and Healthcare: The Future of Innovation





Mark Daley, Epsilon’s Director of Digital Strategy and Business Development, explains why companies find it urgent to adopt cloud technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated digital transformation on a global scale. For healthcare organizations, the surge in healthcare demand has not only created a impetus for change, but now there is an urgent need to focus on innovation.

According to a recent survey of more than 100 healthcare leaders by McKinsey, the pandemic has agreed to radically change the way we do business and require new products, services, processes and business models. One night.

As a result, healthcare institutions are looking for ways to improve cloud and network capabilities with greater operational efficiency. Compliance and data management are needed to innovate and expand the use of cloud-based applications and services, so they need to be a priority for healthcare professionals of all kinds. It’s important for healthcare organizations to keep up with markets that can change their cloud strategies very quickly and in the future.

Progress after a pandemic

COVID-19 has created many new challenges for businesses, including network inefficiencies of cloud providers, lost business and revenue opportunities, and how to deal with changing and increasing infrastructure costs.

Faced with continually repetitive processes such as migration, cross-network challenges, and inconsistent functionality across the cloud, healthcare organizations are using innovative cloud solutions to regenerate how their data is processed. You need to look for it. The ongoing repetition of different delivery needs for client services in each cloud environment results in inconsistencies and simple network tasks with different approaches and setup procedures.

Innovation with the cloud

The cloud itself is the basis of innovation, with 14x build / deployment (no 32 hours, 2 hours) and 7x tactical operations to increase business efficiency and increase engineering and operations team productivity. (No 8 hours, 1 hour available) is possible. In addition to this, it also provides simplified networking and security in the cloud, hassle-free configuration and network onboarding, and the ability to overcome skill set gaps in the public cloud.

In addition, new technologies are becoming increasingly accessible to all healthcare organizations and are constantly evolving to meet the changing needs and demands that can be triggered by cloud technology. Examples include network and security simplification, hassle-free configuration and network onboarding, and the ability to overcome public cloud skill set gaps.

The ability to meet regulatory and compliance obligations is also important, especially across diverse or distributed sites, including both cloud and business sites.

Ultimately, these new features will be available to all healthcare organizations that face the same challenges as any other business. By combining these features with the benefits of using the cloud, you can reduce CAPEX and OPEX and improve overall performance.

A key feature currently available to healthcare organizations is a robust networking solution that allows you to set up networking across multiple cloud platforms in a more familiar and consistent way. Enterprises have access to their own network tools for cloud environments with the following key features:

Dedicated path networking over a private MPLS network to control network transport:

Fully configurable via SDN Visible Performance Metrics Cloud, Data Center, Internet Exchange

Network ControlConfigurable End-to-end setup, control, routing, and policy features for forwarding and protecting traffic:

Fully configurable portal across public and private networks Visible and configurable performance metrics and policies

Benefits of cloud networking

Cloud networking adds security, scalability, and flexibility to provide on-demand connectivity between applications and network resources.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow from $ 28.1 billion in 2020 to $ 64.7 billion by 2025. The rapid growth of the industry is driven by the need for healthcare providers to access patient data on demand and is driven by COVID. 19 and home orders.

Comprehensive cloud networking solutions bring benefits to all types of enterprises, including reduced time and effort, improved performance, improved uptime, increased efficiency, reduced skill gap issues, and enhanced security. ..

Especially for medical professionals, it allows them to:

Strengthen protection of patient data in transit Strengthen access policies to key IT software and infrastructure Ensure more efficient management of IT components Issues that provide common visibility for management and control Troubleshoot more quickly Build security by reducing the chance of mistakes and errors and compliance holes Synchronize the security of all elements, including the cloud, to a common view and domain to ensure auditability of key network elements do

Transforming healthcare with the cloud

It is very important for healthcare organizations not only to adopt cloud technology, but also to understand how cloud technology can be used to accelerate transformation into the future. Complexity will only increase in the healthcare sector, as new innovations and developments will require new regulations and security guidelines.

Data in the healthcare sector is sensitive and secure cloud networking solutions not only provide greater protection when patient data is in transit, but also enhance access policies to key IT software and infrastructure. increase.

The right cloud networking solution seamlessly synchronizes the security of all elements, including the cloud, to a common view and domain, helping healthcare professionals take data management to the next level.

Innovative and comprehensive cloud networking solutions enable healthcare companies to seize today’s digital opportunities and protect their customers’ data and information while meeting the needs of both today’s and future patients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/digital-in-healthcare-insights/cloud-networking-and-healthcare-the-future-of-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

