The deadline for returning the holiday COVID test to time is as follows:





Denver (KDVR) Many people planning to spend the next few weeks with family and friends protect their loved ones by being tested for COVID-19, but the holiday rush delays test results. Means.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the delay is expected to affect the results of tests conducted between Wednesday, December 22nd and Friday, December 31st. Tested by Tuesday, December 21st.

CDC: 3 out of 4 COVID cases became Omicron

According to CDPHE, if you need test results by New Year’s Eve, we recommend testing by Monday, December 27th.

Problem solvers have discovered that they have a walk-in and drive-up appointment for the COVID-19 rapid test, which can be booked at CareNow Urgent Care and other sites, and in some cases can provide same-day results. did. Reservations must be made online.

If you need a PCR test that is considered the gold standard with higher accuracy, you need to reserve extra time as the results can take 24-72 hours.

“These are all reliable, and if the test is negative, I think it’s safe to trust and stay around the family unless there are signs of COVID,” said Mark, CareNow’s medical director. Dr. Montano told FOX31.

Note these five early Omicron symptoms, studies say

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, or loss of new taste or smell.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone with symptoms to be immediately tested and quarantined. The virus can take up to a week to enroll in the test after initial exposure.

Doctors tell problem solvers to wear masks, play safely, and stay socially distant, even if they are vaccinated.

For more information, please visit the CDPHE website.

