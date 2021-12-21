Biden boosts fuel economy standards to combat climate change





In a major step to combat climate change, the Biden administration has raised vehicle mileage standards and loosened fuel efficiency standards to roll back the Trump era to significantly reduce global warming greenhouse gas emissions. It is reversed.

The final rule, issued on Monday, raises the mileage standard from the 2023 model and reaches the industry-wide forecast target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026. The new standard is 25% higher than the rule finalized by the Trump administration last year. 5% higher than the August Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal.

“We have set robust and rigorous standards that actively reduce pollution that is harmful to people and our planet, while at the same time saving family money,” said EPA administrator Michael.・ Regan said. Did he call this rule a “major step forward” in realizing President Joe Biden’s climate agenda and “paving the way for the future of all-electric zero-emission transport?”

The move takes place the day after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin slammed Biden’s $ 2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, jeopardizing the Democratic agenda and infuriating the White House. increase. West Virginia Senator said he couldn’t support a large bill, including numerous proposals on climate change, which could be expensive, cause inflation, and increase federal debt.

The bill, which is currently stagnant, includes a $ 7,500 tax credit to buyers to reduce the cost of electric vehicles.

Regan said the administration would “continue to fight” for EV tax credits and other incentives for the so-called Buildback Better bill, but even without them, he believed he had “proposed viable rules.” It’s affordable. It’s achievable and we’re excited about it. “

The new frequent flyer rules are the most ambitious tailpipe pollution standard ever set for passenger cars and light trucks. The standard raises the mileage target set by the Trump administration to reach just 32 miles per gallon in 2026. Biden set a goal of 38 miles per gallon in August.

The standard also helps to increase the market share of zero-emission vehicles, with the goal of battery-powered electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles reaching 17% of new vehicles sold in 2026. EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles will have a market share of about 7% in 2023.

The EPA said the rule not only slows climate change, but also improves public health by reducing air pollution and improving fuel efficiency, thereby lowering driver costs.

Biden has set a goal of reducing US greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030 as it drives the transition from the historic internal combustion engine to battery-powered vehicles in the United States.

He is hiring new federal electric vehicles to help both industry and unions support environmental efforts by encouraging the components needed to bring about a radical shift from batteries to semiconductors in the United States. Promised billions of dollars. investment.

Although ambitious, the government said the new standard would provide automakers with adequate lead times to comply at a reasonable cost. EPA analysis shows that the industry can meet final standards by slightly increasing the number of electric vehicles entering the fleet.

While industry groups representing most major automakers responded cautiously, environmental and public health groups primarily welcomed the new rules.

Automakers “promise to achieve a cleaner, safer and smarter future,” but the EPA’s final rules on greenhouse gas emissions are more aggressive than the original proposal, ” We need a significant increase of well over 4% in electric vehicle sales. Sales of all light trucks today, “said John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. This group represents manufacturers that produce nearly 99% of new cars and light trucks sold in the United States.

“Achieving the goals of this final rule will undoubtedly require the establishment of government support policies, including consumer incentives, and support for the development of US manufacturing and supply chains,” Bozera said in a statement. I am saying.

Morgan Folger of the advocacy group Environment America said:

Despite the backlash from the auto industry, the rule will significantly reduce air and climate pollution, Folger said. She calls this announcement a “victory” on climate and helps create “a pioneer in a future with zero emissions from our cars and trucks.”

EPA’s actions are “an important step forward in reducing greenhouse gases and air pollution and improving lung health,” added Harold Weimer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association.

According to the EPA, the final standard is to contribute to the goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement and keep the global average temperature rise well below pre-industrial levels below 2 degrees Celsius. After former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the World Agreement, the United States rejoined the Paris Agreement on the first day of Biden’s inauguration.

The new regulations will start with the car model year of 2023 and increase emission reductions each year until model year 2026. This rule will accelerate emission reductions from 5 to 10 percent each year from 2023 to 2026. Higher than the previous rule.

