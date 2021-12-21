Xiaomi’s next flagship mobile phone will be available on December 28th





Just one year after the launch of the Mi 11, Xiaomi plans to launch a successor on December 28, which the company announced via its official Weibo account. The new lineup will be referred to as the Xiaomi 12 series, following the decision of both companies to phase out the Mi brand earlier this year. The teaser poster depicts Su Bingtian, a Chinese sprinter. This shows that the event is likely to focus on the Chinese market before Xiaomi’s flagship enters the global market in 2022.

According to Gadgets 360, the Xiaomis 12 series lineup may include up to four different devices. Includes Xiaomi12, 12 Pro, 12X, 12 Ultra, but not all may be announced during December. Event (for example, this year’s Mi 11 Ultra wasn’t announced until late March). Gizmochina reports that Xiaomi executives were found posting to their Weibo account using three other phones.

There are many official details about upcoming phones, but Xiaomi has confirmed that they will be powered by Qualcomms’ new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. Apparent marketing images of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro shared by Leaker @UniverseIce on Twitter show that the phone is equipped with a centrally oriented drilling camera. Other rumored specs for the Xiaomi 12 include a triple rear camera with a 50 megapixel primary sensor, according to a leaked rendering from @OnLeaks.

Although Xiaomi’s mobile phones do not have much presence in the United States, they are the second largest smartphone maker in Europe and ranked as the second largest Android maker in the world after Samsung. Demand is driven by phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 that offer specs comparable to Samsung’s flagship at a much more affordable price.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched globally in February this year. This means that the international version of Xiaomi 12 will arrive shortly after the event in December.

