Favorite founders want a variety of VC funding in music, technology and billboards





We are very grateful to have raised $ 2.2 million to drive the music technology startup Fave, a platform dedicated to fandom. Knowing that raising money would be a difficult battle for the first founder, not to mention a black woman like me, I stepped into the funding landscape. The first generation born of Ghanaian parents. Two mothers.

But it wasn’t until the list confirmed that as a black woman raised the most venture funding across music and entertainment, how lonely it was to reach this point. As most would celebrate, we continued to remember the worst number that by 2018 only 34 black women had raised over $ 1 million. While I was hoping this would start to increase in 2020, I wondered why we are still in the world here, literally forced to celebrate just a small part of the increase over the years. I am. The median amount raised for black women is literally $ 0, as most people are unfunded, as the funding given to the founders is totally bloated overall.

Many people are excited to see me breaking this glass ceiling and I am very grateful, but I am more worried about why this is considered such a rare achievement.

Why is this so rare? Why am I the only one who can say they did this? It feels like a moment when I think I’m late for the meeting. You finally get there in a hurry, but you just realize that you are the first person to be there. Wait, where are you guys? Women as a whole are very annoyed as the fog surrounds the founders of black women in the landscape, receiving only 2.4% of VC funding. Regardless of gender, only 1.2% of VC funding goes to blacks. However, in both of these sections, only 2% of the 2% of funded women are black women and receive only .0006% of venture capital. What are these numbers?

Jacquelle Amankonah Horton, Founder and CEO of Fave, Courtesy of Fave

This is especially confusing when you take a step back and consider the entire music industry. From the famous domination of hip-hop to the early roots of rock and roll, much of the musical culture across almost every genre of music is driven by black creativity. However, the founders from these groups are badly underestimated.

Unfortunately, it’s not a coincidence, not because there are too few diverse founders, nor because the talent is objectively not very strong and there is no hustle and bustle. Believe me, I’m not the one who just expects people to give someone an opportunity out of their goodness. That person needs to have so much noise, grind, and tenacity to have a shot as an entrepreneur. Like many born of immigrant parents, I was taught that drive, but more importantly, to anyone based on their own low expectations of what I can achieve. I learned not to stop the drive. As mothers of toddlers and babies, I know that most people think that motherhood will slow me down or lose focus on work. Instead, I can’t tell you how hard I’m working to inspire my daughters with my hard work. Motherhood forced me to learn how to influence very efficiently every day (working mom, you know what’s going on). Motherhood outputs such desirable properties to the founder, so why is it generally misunderstood as a disadvantage?

That said, I can empower myself as much as I want, but when people look at me, it doesn’t change what I face professionally and personally in each situation. .. Usually, there is the first question that comes up first. “Oh, are you here? We know that underrated people need to push much harder than others to get the same perception in most spaces. Not only does it require efforts to reach the baseline expectations that everyone else starts, but it goes far beyond that that should be taken seriously. Exceptionalism is our entry level. ..

I know I’m not alone in holding this innate drive as a diverse founder. There are many diverse founders with incredible concepts that have the power to make it happen. They may simply not have achieved it for those who currently hold funds and resources to help the founder’s ideas get on track properly. For those who get there, they often unknowingly whisper to the investor’s ears, reminding them that they are far from what they know or have experienced. Communicating trust is one of the most important factors for a founder to successfully secure early VC funding, so without it, transactions are unlikely.

Of course, many investors reading this may feel that this is not theirs. It’s impossible, isn’t it? No, this is about others, as they do not explicitly ignore a particular founder based on their demographics. Some are already enthusiastic about making changes, while others are happy to draw a small circle, but the majority sit in the middle and do nothing. The most annoying are tranquility, random acceptance, and brushing under the rug for someone else to handle it.

This indifference carries great risks. We are significantly hindering innovation. We need to quickly realize that our pattern of not seeing, hearing, or trusting underrated founders leaves a lot of money on the table with undeveloped turmoil. I have. Incredible ideas, unmet user needs, and cracking solutions are left with a big stone just because people of the same type receive checks over and over again. There must be an urgent curiosity about what is left behind.

What is intriguing is to establish a much more diverse network to energize your sources for the “warm lead” that most investors need. It means entering an existing space that hasn’t taken a step to unlock a new and powerful talent. It’s about continually hiring a wider variety of VC partners to have even greater exponential impact and ensure that new nuanced thinking is done on both sides of the table. Finally, it’s time to stop looking differently, from biased assumptions about underestimating women, to excuses for not feeling connected to blacks, to rationalizing other investors to undertake them. Came. I encourage you to bet on a variety of founders with a keen curiosity and understand that the difference is exactly what drives your own solution to the problem.

I also want to take action to support the great opportunity here and promise to reach out to bring other founders to this vehicle. If you are a founder or investor who wants to help you realize this opportunity, especially if you have difficulty knowing where to start, here is my company’s new dedicated space for this action plan, etc. Please contact. Empowering others to stand up with me by mediating intros, providing mentorship, sharing encouragement, and solidifying a smoother path for more people to advance their industry. I would like. Let’s do this together and change the world with our coveted (and hopefully immediately sought after) unique and powerful contributions to innovation.

Jacquelle Amankonah Horton is the founder and CEO of Fave, a new social platform for super fans, sharing fan content, connecting with like-minded fans, earning awareness and rewards, and markets among fans. Allows you to exchange products at.

