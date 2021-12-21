Kvary Arctic uses Blockchain Tech and AI to make aquaculture more sustainable





We recently wrote about aquaculture and cell culture seafood on land. These are two high-tech production technologies that can help meet growing seafood demand while reducing environmental impact. However, traditional aquaculture is still a big part of the big picture. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, global aquaculture production increased by almost 530% between 1990 and 2018.

Kvary Arctic, a family-owned third-generation aquaculture business, has been farming salmon in the Arctic since 1976. For the past 20 years, the company has taken steps to reduce its impact on the environment. Last week, The Spoon joined Zoom with company CEO Alf-Gran Knutsen to find out how Kvary is using technology towards that goal.

The company’s greatest innovation is related to the blockchain technology Kvary uses to increase transparency and traceability, bringing customers accountable to the company at all stages, from eggs to packaged fish products. I am creating a system that can be used.

Knutsen told The Spoon that there was already a lot of basic data on where the fish were raised, how they were fed, and how they were chosen. However, all this data was fragmented and stored separately. The new system integrates data on salmon roe, smolt production, underwater production, harvesting and processing into blocks. These blocks are then linked together to create a chain of data that incorporates information from all stages of the fish life cycle. Kvary has partnered with fish feed producer Biomar to enable tracking of individual ingredients in salmon feed on the blockchain.

The Kvarys package is already printed in QR code and the company hopes to fully implement a tracking system with retail partners by the end of next year. This data also helps companies improve their practices, increase efficiency, and reduce fish mortality. For example, the company is currently experimenting with prototypes of tools that tell teams when to start raising salmon roe to sell a certain amount of fish by a certain date.

The company also found a way to treat parasitic whale salmon without the use of antibiotics. The Kvary team can use machine vision-based Oslo-based technology company Stingray Marine Solutions’ laser pest control system to remove lice without harming salmon or polluting the environment.

In the near future, artificial intelligence may also help Kvary monitor fish health. The company is considering implementing a system that recognizes and tracks individual salmon and tracks wounds and other potential health problems.

Kvary estimates that about 1.4 kilograms of carbon and water are needed to produce one kilogram of fish compared to producing the same amount in standard non-organic farming. Knutsen attributed most of the differences in environmental footprint to the Kvarys fish feed. In addition to fishmeal and krill, the company feeds fish using plant-based proteins, starch and oil. According to Knutsen, we are constantly trying to innovate. And we are constantly trying to find new ways to procure feed near where fish are produced.

Last year, Kvary launched a US brand and placed its products in Whole Foods Markets and other grocery stores. The company is currently working on a transition from using fossil fuels, using renewable energy to power more businesses. And next year, Knutsen said the team will work towards launching the first onshore farm.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, well-managed fish farms help maintain and even rebuild fish stocks. Kvarys’ approach demonstrates how the aquaculture industry can combine generations of experience and innovation to make a better impact.

Image courtesy of Kvary Arctic

