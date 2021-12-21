The University Entrepreneurship Center aims to grow the local economy beyond the campus





Looking for a bridge between a university and a city? Look at your growing business.

This connection was seen in October when leaders of university entrepreneurship centers across the country submitted to the FastForward U Innovation Space at Johns Hopkins in Remington to talk to the community.

Historically, when it comes to colleges and economic development, this conversation has been one of the things that attracts students to become residents who one day choose to call the city their hometown. In Baltimore, a new generation of university leaders are adding another element. It is to support the future of the city by boosting new ventures by residents who are already here.

Attendees will be offered to entrepreneurial students by Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures Student Ventures Director Joshua Ambrose in a brightly colored room with sophisticated furniture and large windows overlooking 29th Avenue on the night of October. I heard about programming and resources. Next, Madison Marks, director of the Social Innovation Lab, talked about a social impact-centric venture accelerator available to both the university community and Baltimores.

At the Monument City Brewing Company across the eastern town of Baltimore, ETC (Emerging Technology Center) director Deb Tillett opens a courtroom with another group, and an incubator supported by the city of Baltimore becomes an anchor for development, including restaurants. I talked about how it happened. Additional space for breweries and businesses. She was joined by Henry Mortimer, director of the University of Baltimore’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He has started a business in the city, mainly with students from Baltimore.

“If they run a business, they want to make sure they’re ready to take on the business and succeed in the community to help revitalize the economy,” Mortimer said in a post-event interview with Technical. Told to .ly.

It was just part of a series of events that took place from October 13th to 16th, but I drew a link that has become stronger and stronger in recent years. Universities in the region are an important part of the ecosystem that drives entrepreneurship throughout Baltimore.

Increasingly, the resources formed within the institution are built with the growing Baltimore in mind. Members of the local technical community are universities that welcome entrepreneurs from all over the city, or open innovation hubs to companies that transcend the foundations of their students and faculty, or successful entrepreneurs and investors. A pitch competition mentor to support.

But in this case, it was seen by a wide audience. This fall event was part of the annual meeting of the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers. With more than 300 attendees in the city and virtually more than 200 attendees, the conference is in Baltimore, the connection that is taking place here with others who run the university’s entrepreneurial center. We provided a platform to show a certain job.

The Baltimore Entrepreneurship Community has been supported since Wendy Bolger started in 2018 as the Founding Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Loyola University Maryland. An accelerator-like program called Baltimore, which supports ventures from both the university community and the city. While growing programming within the university, we have grown our network beyond the North Baltimore campus. She and Mortimer were the main co-sponsors of the GCEC event in Baltimore. In doing so, they wanted to introduce the Baltimore community in which they grew up.

“If you work, this ecosystem in Baltimore will welcome you,” she said.

The leaders of a gathered entrepreneurial center working at the crossroads of cities and universities serve as an important conduit between institutions and communities. Some have technology transfer offices to spin out startups from college discoveries, while others are helping business owners solve problems in their neighborhood. They may be working with young people and veterans. They have a common mission, but their strategies can be different.

“There are many of us who work very deeply in our community,” Bolger said. “We believe that sharing resources in the city where they work is part of our job.”

During the keynote speech at the conference, some truth about entrepreneurs came to light. For one thing, universities can be a starting point.

Take Allysa Dittmar. She tried to solve the problem with the new product after making it difficult for the hearing-impaired Dittmar to communicate because the ASL interpreter did not appear before the surgical procedure. Dittmer co-founded Clear Mask with a team of John’s Hopkins students and alumni to create a transparent surgical mask to assist patients with hearing impairments and hearing loss. It soon became apparent that the clearer communication it supported would help patients in many communities.

For Ditmar, one night in 2018 will continue to be a milestone. The company was funded at Johns Hopkins’ Social Innovation Lab in Baltimore and a showcase night at Gallaudet University in Washington, DC. It was a reassuring moment to prepare for 2020, when demand for masks surged during the pandemic. Since then, this product has obtained FDA approval and CE mark.

“Between Johns Hopkins and Gallaudet, they were really the sparks that made Clear Mask possible,” Dittmer said.

She spoke with Ryan Marizevsky, director of the Gallaudet Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute. Mozzeria has leapt to become CEO of Mozzeria, a pizzeria in Naples, Washington, DC, run entirely by the hearing impaired and hearing impaired. After taking the lead in the event of a pandemic, he brought technology and introduced a product launch cycle familiar to many startups.

In Baltimore, a bamboo toilet paper company started around the same time. For Nnadagi Isa and Louise Isa, Lor Tush started with an idea of ​​the product they wanted to use and an environmentally friendly mission. The sisters found early customers at Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon and the Vero Beach Hotel in Florida. Marketing ingenuity like their slogan “Wipe on Playa” and Union Brewing’s claw machine filled with rolls of toilet paper helped spread the word.

“We’re not really in a mess yet, so there’s plenty of room to push the boundaries to see what we can create,” Nnadagi Isa said in a keynote.

An example of the innovations he brought to host the conversation was Saras Sarasvasy, a professor of business administration at the University of Virginia Darden Business School, Paul M. Hammaker, and a leader in entrepreneurship.

“We may be seeing a new kind of entrepreneurship that is actually starting to be built,” she said.

And the products used by entrepreneurs can be applied to solve systematic challenges. Marcus Brock sought to provide an opportunity to set up a painting business to hire returning citizens after he had finished his sentence and encountered the inequality that existed in the “box.” He then launched Flikshop, a tech company that allows families to send photos from their smartphones to their loved ones who are imprisoned. It connects 170,000 families and he aims to continue to grow his work towards his mission.

“One of my personal goals is to be able to understand how to leverage technology, data, and real systems so that recidivism can be completely reduced,” he said. .. Currently, 76% of returning citizens will return to prison within five years, he said. “We want to find a way to completely annihilate that number.”

Universities can change the way entrepreneurs support, in addition to supporting ventures that seek to make a difference in society.

Philip Gaskin, Vice President of Entrepreneurship at the Ewing Marion Kaufman Foundation, said:

In the keynote, Gaskin will be the director, and the University Entrepreneurship Center will convene conversations across campuses, connect local employers, and “a new generation of entrepreneurs to meet the changing needs of the local economy. He said he was in the best position to “train.”

“I want you to see yourself as an important center of the entrepreneurial ecosystem across your community,” he said.

Successful businesses can come from any university. Patrick McQuown, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship at Towson University, recently told us: “Entrepreneurship is one of the last pay-for performances we have left,” he said. There are no degree requirements to start a venture.

“It’s not about where you went to school, it’s what you do,” he said.

The university’s StarTUp program, which he oversees, does not require a partnership with a school. The university has also opened a space where the program will be headquartered in the former arsenal building in downtown Towson.

Therefore, to get a complete picture of the ecosystem, it is worth exploring the Baltimore school that created the Entrepreneurship Center to support the growth of the community’s business. Each has a different way to carry out its mission, different sizes, but all support people trying to build a business. Take a look at the University Entrepreneurship Center and Supporters in Baltimore.

