Google Maps is testing great new docking features you need as soon as possible





You probably use Google Maps on your mobile phone most of the time, but planning your trip is much easier on your desktop. Additional screen areas allow Google to display more information. Maps aren’t the only thing bigger than smartphones. It is the entire user interface (UI) that makes Google Maps easy to use on your desktop. There is also a side panel that contains lots of details about the points of interest you are inspecting. And now Google is testing a new dock feature for Google Maps on the desktop that should make it even more convenient.

With a desktop site, it’s very easy to plan a trip or vacation with Google Maps. Just load the website and start searching for the place you want to visit and you’ll have all the information you need. Navigation details are displayed to explore restaurants, hotels, and other attractions around your destination.

However, if your travel or vacation list has multiple purposes, it’s easy to see how tedious it is to keep searching multiple locations at once. You can load multiple Google Maps tabs on your desktop at any time, each focusing on one destination. Then everything will be displayed. All you have to do is go back and forth between different tabs. That’s where Google’s new docking feature for Google Maps comes in handy.

This feature is not widely available as only some people have seen it. This indicates that Google is testing new features. Therefore, it is unclear if and when Google will deploy the Map Desktop Dock feature to all users.

How the Google Maps Desktop Dock works

Previously, if you wanted to focus on multiple destinations in the same browser, the only way to do that was to load Google Maps into multiple tabs.

But now Google has added a dock at the bottom of the Google Maps desktop UI. As you can see in the animated GIF above, the search engine roundtable discovered this feature a few days ago.

When searching for a destination on Google Maps, look for the blue button labeled “Dock to Bottom”. When you press it, the destination becomes a button at the bottom of the screen. Then you will be able to make quick selections from there.

The concept is similar to the tabs in an internet browser. However, instead of the website, I’m loading a different Google Maps instance for each dock button. You can then seamlessly move between the various saved maps.

Google Maps Desktop Dock is a kind of feature that can greatly improve the experience of your app. If Google wants to deploy the dock on more platforms, the dock will help on tablets as well. However, it’s unclear when this feature will be available to Google Maps users.

The following video provides an even better demo of the Google Maps Desktop Dock feature.

