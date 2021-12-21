Matrix Resurrection is a sequel to self-awareness





The Matrix was set at the end of history. The Wachowski science fiction film, released in 1999, painted a picture of Quartey in the second half of the 20th century. The protagonist, Thomas Anderson (played by Keanu Reeves), worked in a dull cubicle and lived in a bland metropolis that pondered desperate people. The future that many were afraid of at the end of the millennium. The twist, of course, was that this seemingly familiar life was unrealistic, and Thomas, like almost all humankind, was trapped in a computer program created by a race of machines. In The Matrix Revolution, a new entry in the movie franchise that has been dormant since 2003, Thomas, who the audience knew as a heroic neo, is once again trapped in the simulation. But in this movie, the turning point of the century that crushes inertia has evolved into the endless hustle and bustle of the social media era.

The Matrix Resurrections is not the first legacy sequel to a recent movie theater hit. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Space Jam: New Legacy is one of many long and delayed follow-ups to last year’s blockbuster song. However, in updating the original text on alienation between generations over 20 years ago, Lana Wachowski, who this time directed the solo without his sister Lily, dealt with the turmoil of modern life. As a surprisingly sweet piece of nostalgia, criticizing Hollywood’s general restart culture.

Fatigue in our super-connected world pervades the first act of Matrix Resurrection. This discovers that Thomas is alive now. (Leaves also sports John Wick’s long hair and spotted beard.) Thomas is a video game designer, the immersive best-selling game The Matrix, which looks indistinguishable from the original film arc. I will spare no effort for the success of. The world around him is surrounded by millennials, who are still suffering from reality as before, chatting while tapping their cell phones, but confirming that there is more life than he can see. please.

While working on a new video game, Thomas is told by his sneaky business partner Smith (Jonathan Groff) that their parent company, Warner Bros., is forcing Thomas to create a sequel to The Matrix News. I did. An endless treadmill of the same experience. After a long time happy to keep the Matrix Universe dormant after the 2003 back-to-back sequel, The Matrix Revolutions, Wachowski wants to make everything old again. I am enjoying a deep-rooted desire. Does the world really need more matrix? The Wachowski ponders the question through both Thomas’s fatigue and the bizarre creative discussions that take place on the screen. Avid young game programmers are arguing over the notion of why Matrix was attractive in the first place. Was it an action? Twisted plot? Punk and late 90’s leather aesthetics?

For Wachowski, clearly most important to the original film trilogy was the love story of Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who formed the central arc of the resurrection. Both characters died by the end of the revolution, but just as Neo returned to this new Matrix as the older, more exhausted Thomas, Trinity also reappeared, first introduced as Tiffany, and apparently their past. I haven’t noticed. Much of the resurrection story revolves around resurrecting the previous connection between Neo and Trinity, always empowering Wachowski’s work, but especially in the recent ambitious Netflix series Sense8. I went through the shot with a sentimental streak that I felt there was.

Still, the resurrection is not without action. There are many gunfights against the expected gravity, many of which are hackers Bug (Jessica Henwick) trying to free Neo from The Matrix and Morpheus (Yayah), an updated version of Laurence Fishburne’s character. It is related to new characters such as Abdul Matine II). The original trilogy (I don’t ruin the details of his origin). The film refined why Neos’s old enemy Smith (formerly played by Hugo Weaving, but now lives in Groff) exists, how Neo and Trinity revived. There are also many other folklore to unravel, such as whether or not there is a psychiatrist’s intention (Neil Patrick Harris of The Matrix), which is malicious. However, while the shootout and kung fu duel are capable, they lack the innovative edge of previous films, and there is no bullet time moment that will significantly raise visual bets.

Surprisingly, Wachowski still holds a good deal of behind-the-scenes stories from the common Matrix sequels. As an advocate of those dazzling epics, I was thrilled to see the resurrection not wipe the plot slate clean and launch a brand new matrix. The evolution of simulation is tied to some clever in-space logic, but Wachowski (with co-authors David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon) has also tied it to the changes in the Internet since the first Matrix. The 1999 movie reflected the online world of a series of databases, where the enemy was an emotionless machine aimed at putting humanity under control. In Resurrections, The Matrix has shifted to something more emotional and provocative. A universe of constant distraction and intense energy, embodying the full sensory attack that accompanies logging on in 2021.

Its subtle adjustments help justify the existence of Matrix Resurrection. This movie evokes new metaphors rather than repeating old metaphors, even with metaphoric jokes about the uselessness of reboots. The Wachowski bet is for viewers to enjoy a film with an emphasis on philosophy and introspection, as long as it holds the emotional and romantic hook that empowered the original film. Reeves and Moss convincingly sell their reunion as Neo and Trinity, shining with the overwhelming chemistry and affection that the Wachowski needed to push the film beyond irony.

