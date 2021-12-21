Google is encouraging developers to adapt their Android apps to Chromebooks





Enlarge / Google focuses on Chromebook Android apps.

According to a blog post by Chrome OS Product Managers Fahd Imtiaz and Sanj Nathwani this week, the number of people using Android apps on Chromebooks has increased by 50% year-on-year. Executives quoted Google’s internal data recorded between 2020 and 2021.

As some smartphones moved to Android 12 in 2021, Google updated its Chromebook to support Android 11 while improving security and performance by deploying Android on Chrome OS to virtual machines instead of containers. I tried to make it. The company also improved general usability by using runtime improvements to improve Android app resizing and scaling on Chromebooks, as well as app rendering.

As pointed out in the developer blog, Chromebooks with Chrome OS 93 or later (most recently Chrome OS 96) are created for mobile devices with windows set to stay in “phone or tablet orientation”. The Android app will run automatically. And yes, you can turn off this feature.

In addition, Imtiaz and Nathwani pointed out Android’s Nearby Share feature in Chrome 96 for Android 11 and Android 9 apps as another way to excite developers to adapt their apps to larger screen devices.

Google wants to make this a developer priority

In May, Google reported that operating system (OS) usage 10 years ago increased by 92% compared to last year. This is reported to be “five times the PC market”. At the time, Patrick Fuentes, Chrome OS’s developer-related engineering manager, said Chrome OS was “the fastest growing and second most popular desktop operating system.”

It’s clear that the OS is using Android apps to keep growing. In fact, this week’s blog argued that “in 2022, adapting to larger screens will definitely be a developer’s priority.”

In this blog, I showed you how to create new apps that take advantage of Android on your Chromebook, such as Jetpack Compose 1.0, a UI toolkit, and Android Studio Chipmunk, a layout verification tool. This is intended to facilitate the creation of adaptive layouts that work as a whole. Various types of devices, from phones to desktop PCs.

Google also emphasized that Chrome OS supports the Unity game engine to make Android games as sophisticated as RPGs.

“With Unity 2021, 2020, and 2019 LTS, we can use the IDE to support both x86 and x86_64-based Chrome OS devices to reduce duplicate code and streamline publishing,” the blog post said. ..

In the future, you can tweak your Chrome OS to make your Android presence on your Chromebook more seamless. Discovered earlier this month, Chromium Gerrit’s Acommit points out that temporarily adjusting the Android runtime of Chrome virtual machines at login slows down the startup of Chromebooks. / Android 12L preview.

Google

Looking further, Android 12L is currently in preview for developers. As detailed in October, the Chromebook’s angle is unique because the OS is sold as optimized for screens larger than smartphones.

