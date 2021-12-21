New data shows the number of App Store developers who won $ 1 million for the first time in 2021





Apple’s App Store has the potential to be a sea of ​​opportunity for many around the world. According to a survey released in June, the store boosted $ 634 billion in billing and sales in 2020, up 24% year-over-year.

There’s been a lot of controversy on the App Store lately, but there’s still good news about it. Sensor Tower predicts that the number of publishers with annual net revenues of $ 1 million or more for the first time this year has almost doubled since 2016.

With 581 publishers predicting that 581 publishers will reach or exceed this net revenue, nearly 1,000 app publishers will make more than $ 1 million for the first time in 2021, most of which are home to the App Store. ..

With the COVID-19 pandemic, that number isn’t as high as in 2020, but App Store publishers have more capabilities to reach this $ 1 million net revenue than the Google Play store.

Private consumption continues to grow positively, but the number of publishers that exceed the $ 1 million net income milestone for the first time this year is expected to decline year-on-year in 2021. This may be the result of consumer behavior. It will be normalized by the significant increase in downloads of new apps in 2020. Based on installation quotes, consumers have tried fewer new apps this year than last year, with adoption pushed to staggering levels during the COVID-19 pandemic heyday.

For the first time in 2020, the App Store will have 636 publishers with annual net revenue of over $ 1 million, down nearly 9% in 2021. Last year, 367 publishers crossed that milestone on Google Play, bringing the total to 11 this year. Percentage below that number.

Sensor Tower predicts that productivity app publishers will reach new heights in iOS in 2021. Mobile gamer publishers “have historically had the largest share of the App Store to make a million dollars for the first time,” but about 30% of all developers are followed by social networks and entertainment, and the productivity section. Soared from 3% to 6% between 2020 and 2021.

Last year, 21 publishers in the productivity category reached the $ 1 million net revenue milestone for the first time. That’s about 3.3 percent of the total for that. This figure has risen to 34 this year, accounting for nearly 6%. (…) Going back to the game, category share has fallen 31 points since 2016, when it was the first iOS to account for nearly 63% of $ 1 million publishers. This is partly due to the addition of new categories over time and the increased success of publishers in non-game categories.

Also note that while it’s always great for developers to reach new heights, they have to pay for the App Store because they haven’t participated in Apple’s small business developer program. give me. This requires you to pay Apple 30% of your total App Store sales, instead of 15%.

The full projection of the sensor tower can be read here.

