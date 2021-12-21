The iPhone SE 3 is reportedly scheduled to go on sale in early 2022 and is in pilot production.





Tuesday, December 21, 2021 4:37 am PST by Sami Fathi

Trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE will begin in the near future as Apple’s suppliers and supply chains are preparing for mass production of new mobile phones, which are reportedly scheduled to launch early next year. is.

MyDrivers today reports that pilot production, which is the stage of the supply chain before mass production of devices, will soon begin, and upstream supply chain sources say the new iPhone is approaching. Suggests. The new iPhone SE will reportedly be released in the first quarter of 2022 towards the end of March.

The new 3rd generation iPhone SE is expected to continue the same design with a physical home button including Touch ID. The screen size remains 4.7 inches and is set to remain unchanged, but with a faster A15 chip and improved camera capabilities.

‌IPhone SE‌ is a popular choice for customers looking for a smaller and more compact ‌iPhone‌. The iPhone SE could play an increasingly important role in the iPhone lineup before Apple is expected to abandon the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in the 2022 iPhone series. The current iPhone SE starts at $ 399, and Apple plans to keep the same price on the next model.

