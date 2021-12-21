Redditor found a flying B-2 stealth bomber on Google Maps





Kids these days rely on Google for everything. From homework questions to how things work, you may be looking for suggestions on what to eat, or even glimpse the globe from above. If not, could you explain otherwise that the user found the B-2 stealth bomber on Google Maps?

Manufactured by Northrop Grumman during the Cold War for about $ 737 million each, the B-2 is known for its skins specifically designed to keep it away from radar. There are only 21 such aircraft in the world, and it is reported that one hour of flight of these aircraft will require 119 hours of maintenance thereafter. Finding one in flight of such an aircraft in the sea of ​​planes that occupy our sky is a truly unique event.

The aircraft is located approximately 25 miles (40 km) north of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where the B-2 is currently located, and will host the upcoming B-21. So it’s no wonder that an aircraft was found there. Aircraft that can fly at 628 mph (~ 1,000 kph) are subsonic, but the image is displayed because the aircraft is flying at high speed and its shape is not accurately captured.

But it has nothing to do with the speed of the aircraft. As TechRadar explains, it all comes down to the way satellites deployed for services like Google Maps take images. Most cameras we use have sensors that capture the light that hits the camera and form an image.

However, satellite cameras do not use the same technique because they survey large objects. Instead, it measures light of a specific wavelength, such as red, green, or blue, and combines them all into one image. In this case, the image will be blurry. TechRadar also quotes a Google spokeswoman who said that the images displayed in the app also consist of multiple images. This can also cause certain artifacts such as undersea planes discovered in 2018. ..

