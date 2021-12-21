More integrated technology in the lives of people over the age of 50





According to the new AARP Tech Trends report, the use of technology by people over the age of 50 has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and those new habits and behaviors appear to remain here. In addition, most of the people surveyed (70%) bought technology last year, spending much more today than in 2019, now at $ 821, but at the time it was $ 394. Smartphones and related accessories, and Bluetooth headsets topped the purchase list, but smart home technology was also essential to them. Not surprisingly, but importantly, the use of technology has promoted social ties throughout the pandemic. Reliance on technology for social connectivity is consistently high across age groups. 76% of people in their 50s, 79% of people in their 60s, and 72% of people over 70 are families and the wider world.

Allison Bryant, senior vice president of research at AARP, set the stage for a pandemic. Technology has changed from what you need to what you need for Americans over the age of 50. Those who can buy technology are spending much more than just a few years ago, more than double that of 2019. There are various motives. Some people work with technology, while others use it to stay connected with family and friends. To allow them to age on the spot or help them. At the same time, we paid attention to the digital divide. In the digital divide, the lack of affordability also means lack of access to technology and its benefits.

Key findings from the AARP 2022 Tech Trends report:

Older people continue to incorporate technology into their lives. Certain technical actions formed during the pandemic include more online purchases compared to the previous year, including video chat, online purchases, grocery orders, banking, and involvement in medical services with the elderly. It seems that you are doing financial transactions. Over the last two years, older people have doubled their use of home assistants and their possession of wearables. The study reveals that learning how to use and manage smart home technology is of paramount concern for people over the age of 50. Smartphones continue to be adopted in new ways to manage everyday life and entertainment. This year, one-third of seniors ordered food from restaurants and one in four listened to podcasts on their smartphones. Health-related innovations and daily necessities that automatically track health measures are also of utmost concern. However, 42% of older people feel that they are not designed with technology in mind. Approximately 30% of older people use technology primarily to pursue their personal passion, mainly using video content. Streaming content continues to grow, with most of them subscribing to three platforms on average.

In addition, AARP will be exhibiting a booth at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada to further shape and facilitate conversations between industry leaders at the crossroads of longevity and technology. AARP Innovation Labs will host presentations by numerous speakers, pitch contests with celebrity guests, and more.

