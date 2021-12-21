Google will stop selling 4-year-old home minis





It’s been two years since Google replaced the smaller home mini with a new version, and Google continues to sell smart speakers four years ago.

Mentioned in this article

As first discovered by 9to5Google, HomeMini was listed as unavailable in the Google Store on Monday. By Tuesday morning, the link to the store’s HomeMini product page had been redirected to the new Nest Mini.

Home Mini is no longer listed in the Google Store, but it’s unclear if the speaker was actually discontinued. Contact Google for more information.

It’s not surprising to hear that Google has stopped selling Home Mini. In fact, it’s actually even more surprising that Google has continued to offer aging speakers in its online stores.

Home Mini is still available from several third-party retailers, but inventories seem to be declining and the bottom prices found in recent months are no longer seen.

For example, Home Depot currently sells the Home Mini for $ 25. That’s half the original $ 50 list price, which isn’t bad, but it’s far from the fire sale we saw at Loews in August. Meanwhile, Newegg and Walmart’s Home Mini are $ 34 and $ 38.95, respectively. Best buy is sold out.

The successor to the Home Mini, the Nest Mini, is now available at most retailers for $ 25 (usually $ 50). Given that $ 25 is currently the best price on the Home Mini, the new Nest Mini is a better deal for most smart speaker shoppers.

With a hockey puck design and fabric cover, the Nest Mini looks a lot like the Home Mini, but if you look closely, it’s different. (Read the full Nest Mini review.)

First, there’s a new mounting hole at the bottom of the Nest Mini for hanging from a hook. There is also another important difference. The new Nest Mini has a barrel-shaped charging port, as opposed to the Home Mini’s microUSB charging port. This small change can actually be powered by a 5V microUSB phone charger, which could actually direct some shoppers to older speakers.

However, apart from that edge case, most smart home users will probably prefer the Nest Mini. It features better sound (at least slightly better), additional microphones, improved capacitive touch controls, proximity sensors, and on-device. An AI chip that enables faster responses from the Google Assistant.

Note: You may incur a small fee if you click the link in the article to buy something. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techhive.com/article/3645371/google-stops-selling-the-home-mini.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos