TikTok got more traffic than Freakin’Google in 2021

TikTok really can’t be stopped. According to the internet traffic rankings of web performance and security company Cloudflares 2021 Year in Review, the video sharing platform has overtaken Google to become the most popular website in the world.

Last year, TikTok broke the list of Cloudflares’ top 10 sites, ranking seventh in popularity after Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, and Amazon’s .com. For 2021, the order of the list has hardly changed. Amazon jumped into one slot, switched locations from TikToks on Netflixaside and soared to the top.

In a blog post, Cloudflare misunderstands comparing two-year figures as the service only culled data from September to December 2020 (compared to all 12 months accounted for in 2021). He said that he could get results that could lead to. According to Cloudflare, TikTok first peaked in the global traffic rankings on February 17, 2021, then a few more days in March and June, and finally stayed at the top more permanently from late August. I did.

During the pandemic, the popularity of the app soared. Initially captivated by teenage viewers working on lip-sync and dance video coordination, TikTok has since flocked to apps for culinary hacks, memes, and spirituality content for all ages and demographics. Has stimulated the curiosity of our users. Some topics.

Cloudflare refuses to provide trend analysis, just providing raw data here, but in 2020 Tik Tokstill is a relatively newcomer to Google.com and all its ancillary services ( It seems that he has decisively defeated (including the map). Translations, photos, flights, books, news and more. It’s also worth noting that Tik Tokwhose’s parent company, ByteDance, is based in China. This is currently the only non-American site that occupies the top 10 slots.

The surge in popularity of TikToks has not been overlooked by advertisers. On the same day that Cloudflare released its ranking list, the New York Times reported that it sees the platform as a marketing holy grail as retailers are trying to reach the coveted influencers and Gen Z. The popularity of eyeballs in cable TV continued to decline. According to Times, investing in TikTok’s advertising space seems to have been a safe bet, and the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag has been viewed over 7 billion times in the app.

Krishna Subramanian, founder of influencer marketing firm Captiv8, told The Times. Brands are now not only testing TikTok, but also making it a budget item or creating a campaign specifically for TikTok.

