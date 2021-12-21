How the climate of Facebook and Google platforms will exist after COP26





Climate change activists have a placard protesting outside Google’s office on day 10 … [+] Demonstration by the Climate Change Group Extinction Rebellion on October 16, 2019 in London. -Activists from the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion vowed Wednesday to challenge the total ban on protests imposed by the London police. (Photo courtesy of Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo courtesy of PAUL ELLIS / AFP, via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, continues to host content from prominent anti-scientific climate change denials, despite claims to stop it, according to a study by non-profit activist group Avaaz. .. At the same time, according to the non-profit Digital Hatred Center, search giant Google has placed ads in 50 climate change denial articles since the day it declared banning ads on such content.

From April to November of this year, Avaaz posted 136 posts from organizations related to the fossil fuel industry on Facebook, with an estimated number of views of over 61 million, including right-wing blogs Prager U and Turning Point USA. I found that I was recording. Despite a policy designed to flag misleading or false claims, 88% of posts weren’t labeled by Facebook’s fact checker.

In another study, the Digital Anti-Hate Center (CCDH) has been denial of climate change or false information since November 8, this year, despite the company’s promise to stop advertising climate change denial content from November 8. I found that Google ads are displayed in articles containing. 9. The COP26 Climate Summit was underway. One of Breitbart’s articles with a Google ad describes COP26 as a giant ecofascist gaslight operation.

The claims made in the article range from clearly stating that climate change is a hoax, to claiming that the effects of climate change are not harmful, to claiming that climate change can even save lives. I did.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, said denying climate change is a cynical strategy aimed at delaying the actions needed to prevent ecological disasters. In its first announcement, Google seems to recognize that skepticism about climate change has helped make it a profitable business, but it hasn’t taken any action.

Despite Facebook’s repeated assurance that it is addressing the spread of climate false alarms on the platform, Avaaz said:

Avaaz also discovered that the group was paying to advertise misinformation about the climate through the Facebook advertising platform. Prager U spent $ 56,900 on 90 ads that users saw nearly 7 million times between January 1, 2020 and November 12, 2021.

The findings came at about the same time last week as a European survey by consulting firm Kantar Public revealed that 57% of citizens in 11 countries were exposed to misleading information about climate change. rice field. In a survey of more than 11,600 people, respondents said that most of the false information about the climate they encountered was on social media sites. Kantar also found that 40% of false information about climate was encountered in personal conversations. This suggests that just checking the facts of climate-related content online may not be enough to stop the misleading stream of claims.

In Avaaz’s study, researchers looked at Facebook posts from five known climate misinformers. American conservative expert John Stossel; Danish climate contrarian Bjorn Lomborg; and Australian television personality Alan Jones.

Meanwhile, CCDH has selected Breitbart, Electroverse, Western Journal, Hot Air, and Newsbusters organizations for articles that include the claim that climate change is unrealistic and climate science is vigilant. All five are on the list of 10 CCDH toxic fringe publishers who regularly post false information about climate online.

Avaaz compared the claims made in Facebook’s posts with fact checks made by Facebook’s own fact checking partners, as well as information from intergovernmental panels on climate change and scientific organizations such as NASA. Next, one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners, Climate Feedback, examined all content flagged by Avaaz and evaluated them according to the network’s scientific reliability rating. Next, 136 posts found to contain incorrect information about the climate were ranked according to estimated views.

PragerU topped the list with 61 posts containing false information about the climate, reaching 24.2 million views. Turning Point USA came in second, with only five of the posts achieving a total of 10.9 million views. Both sites are funded by organizations directly related to the fossil fuel industry. The Wilks family, billionaires of hydraulic fracturing, have funded Prager U in the millions of dollars, and Turning Point USA is supported by a number of fossil fuel-related groups, including the Heritage Foundation.

In September, former Fox News anchor John Stossel, who came in third on Avaazs’ climate misinformer list, sued Facebook for defamation after the site flagged some of his videos. There is no context. Facebook states that the proceedings have no merit.

Bjorn Lomborg, a non-climate scientist, regularly appears in the media to make false claims about climate science. An analysis of one of Lomborg’s articles from Climate Feedback found that the author relies on regular tampering practices. As the site explains: A successful palterer tries to avoid being dishonest in each of his / her utterances, but nevertheless, selective reporting, half-truth, and omissions. Put together a very misleading picture based on your mistakes.

Among the Facebook ads that were determined to be misleading was Prager U’s ad for a power outage in Texas in early 2021. The ad claimed that the proliferation of renewable energy generation in Texas was behind the power outage. State energy officials have already acknowledged that power outages were primarily due to lack of production from fossil fuel-powered facilities and nuclear power plants.

Screenshots of Facebook ads paid by TurningPoint USA. “Climate change is … [+] hoax! “

Avaaz

A Canter survey of European countries suggests that the types of climate misinformation described by Avaaz and CCDH are not trivial issues, and that social media misleading misinformation serve as a way into everyday conversation. I am. Kantar believes that on average more than a quarter, or 27% of all respondents in 11 countries, are ambiguous about the causes of climate change and are caused in much the same way by natural processes and human activity. I found that.

Laurence Vardaxoglou, a postdoctoral fellow at Kantar Public and Paris School of Economics, pointed out that this type of ambivalence is one of the desired consequences of targeted misinformation. According to Baldaxogur, one-quarter of the vague citizens need to pay urgent attention to the causes of climate change. Confused by the climate change debate, they are particularly vulnerable to disinformation aimed at reducing public support for coordinated action on climate change. Therefore, it is very important to have access to information on topics that people know they can trust.

Avaaz has provided a set of policy recommendations that Facebook can choose to enact to enhance the issue of misinformation. These included accepting a firm definition of climate misinformation, as defined by climate and anti-misinformation experts. When content is flagged by an independent fact checker, it retroactively corrects erroneous climate information by ensuring that all users of such content receive the correction. Share internal investigations into the spread of false alarms with journalists and lawmakers.

Facebook and Google aren’t the only platforms that have problems with incorrect climate information. Earlier this month, Michael E. Mann, director of the Center for Global Systems Science at Pennsylvania State University, called on YouTube, a video sharing platform owned by Google, to remove false climate information from the site.

Twitter also suffers from this problem. Last week I contacted the company and asked why some posts were presented by climate change denials to me and other users following the science topic. In response, a Twitter spokeswoman wrote:

Continuously improve your ability to filter topics for relevance and quality. To keep the conversations contained in the topic healthy and prevent them from being abused, we have implemented some protections, such as not recommending tweets on the topic if the engagement is manipulated or spammed.

A spokeswoman does not explain why Twitter’s science topic emphasizes misinformation about climate. But the statement continued:

To make it easier to find reliable climate change information on Twitter, we have introduced the topic of climate change. We also continue to enhance climate change information through Twitter Moments, helping to provide more context to people. For example, we curated Twitter Moment at the 2021 White House Climate Summit. During COP26, deploy a pre-bank hub of reliable and reliable information,[探索]tab,[検索],and[トレンド]Made available at. These pre-banks reveal credible fact-based situations across a variety of key themes, including science supporting the reality of climate change and global warming.

No data was available to show the effectiveness of these tactics. But there is one thing that is clear. That is, despite their guarantees, tech giants are currently not winning the fight against those who have a vested interest in denying and delaying climate change measures.

Click here to view the Avaaz report, click here for a survey from the Digital Hate Countermeasures Center, or click here for a Kantar Public survey.

