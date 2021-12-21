Google buys more land in Kansas City due to data center potential





File – File on September 24, 2019 The photo shows a sign on a Google building on the Campus in Mountain View, California. Google has postponed the return of most workers to the office until mid-January 2022. The Internet search giant is also to require all employees to be vaccinated once the vast campus is fully reopened. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, File)

After spending more than two years quietly, Google may be fortunate about the potential for large-scale data center development in Northland, Kansas City.

As Shalerock LLC, Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL)’s international web search giant and major unit since August 2019 is located in the Hunt Midwest Business Center northeast of Purbin Road and Arlington Avenue. I own an acre.

This week, Google has almost quadrupled land ownership in the area.

On Wednesday, the company acquired another 236.4 acres just north of the Midwestern Hunt. Clay County asset records show. Real estate options contracts for that area have been valid between the parties since August 2019. The selling price was not available.

“Google has acquired real estate in Kansas City, Missouri for a potential data center,” a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. “We haven’t confirmed the schedule for the development of the site, but we want to have the option to grow further if the business demands it.”

Details of Google’s data center plan were first revealed as Project Shale at a meeting of the Port Authority of Kansas City in July 2019.

