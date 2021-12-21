The Rustons Hill family promises $ 100,000 to benefit the College of Business





Ruston’s Scott and Ashley Hill have given a $ 100,000 gift to benefit the Louisiana Tech University Business College. The fund will support current and future programming and raise trading room technical enhancements within the college.

Scott and Ashley have generously given us the time, talent and support to develop Louisiana Tech University. Dr. Resgis, President of Louisiana Tech University, appreciates their friendship and commitment to technology. We look forward to Caroline and Collins looking forward to future achievements in their respective communities and careers.

Scott and Ashley are devoted members of the Louisiana Tech and College of Business family, said Dr. Chris Martin, Dean of the College of Business. It is an honor for them to choose to support the university with their time and talent. And now this is a generous gift. Thank you for the impact they have on our students and faculty.

Scott is President of RelaDyne Reliability Services and a former co-owner of Hill Oil Company and PetroClean Solutions, Inc. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Louisiana Tech in 1991 and is a member of the Louisiana Tech University Foundation Board of Directors. Of the Business Dean Advisory Board, and the Student Management Investment Fund Advisory Board. Ashley is a family nurse and owner of the Diabetes Care Center in Louisiana. Their daughter Caroline is a 2021 graduate and her son Colin is now a student at Business College.

We are pleased to support Dr. Chris Martin’s vision of incorporating technology, innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the curriculum. We are honored to provide students with the tools they need to become the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders, and to help keep Business College and Louisiana Tech at the forefront of higher education.

In addition to supporting innovative programming throughout the university, Hills Gifts continues to access the technology required for students to successfully participate in the Student Managed Investment Fund, one of the university’s signature hands-on experiences. I will be able to do it. Members of the Student Managed Investment Fund utilize the Rays Trading Room, a state-of-the-art trading environment that acts as the heart of a business college and serves as both a classroom and a laboratory. With exclusive access to the same tools and software used on Wall Street, the Raise Trading Room allows students to trade in real-life simulations and conduct real-time surveys in companies and markets. You have the right technology, devices, and software to do it. In the world.

