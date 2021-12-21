The pace of innovation will continue to accelerate in India’s digital push





In 2021, innovation was driven by a pandemic-accelerated digitalization of unprecedented scale across all aspects of life. The healthcare ecosystem, in particular, has had a significant impact through the creation and adoption of technologies, from the development and deployment of coronavirus vaccines to the applications for tracking and managing them, the proliferation of remote consultations, remote diagnostics and treatments. I did.

These developments show how innovation can be radically changed in just one year, driven by key human needs, ingenuity, and powerful computing.

India, one of the highest immunization rates in the world, is currently on the road to economic recovery. Challenges will continue, and innovations that make the world safer, build healthy and vibrant communities, and increase productivity will be the key to continued rebound.

The environment for this kind of innovation is better than ever. Fifty years after the launch of the first microprocessor, the 4004 features ultra-powerful ubiquitous computing in technology, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, pervasive connectivity, and an artificial intelligence (AI) quartet for new technology use cases and solutions. Is set to promote.

Lower cost and more predictive public health with AI and seamless cloud-to-edge data

In health care, technologies like AI help clinicians collect more comprehensive data, improve efficiency and collaboration, while reducing costs aimed at improving patient care. increase.

AI in medical imaging is democratizing medical care, especially in the screening of diseases such as diabetic retinopathy. For example, a cloud-based AI solution using a deep learning model can help detect diabetic retinopathy in a short period of time. This helps doctors provide immediate advice on whether a patient needs to be referred to a hospital. Next year, we can expect rapid expansion of the use of AI to evaluate large amounts of health data at low cost. This affects everything from more accurate cancer diagnosis to predictive analytics.

Safer streets, cleaner air with AI-driven mobility

Many Indian companies use reach, scale and resources to reach bold goals and work with customers and partners to make even greater impact. For example, the Ecosystem Consortium recently embarked on an ingenious project called iRASTE (Intelligent Solution for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering). We aim to leverage the power of AI to reduce road accidents in Nagpur by up to 50% over the next two years and create a national vision-free blueprint.

In India, intelligent, cloud-to-edge, 5G-enabled cars offer many benefits. For example, as driving conditions become more standardized, traffic safety will improve. The widespread connectivity of AI-based vehicles enables real-time traffic data and information on road conditions and parking space availability. This reduces fuel consumption, makes parking more efficient, reduces daily commuting time, and thereby reduces vehicle emissions. CAS (Collision Avoidance Systems) and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technologies will also work with the government’s Smart Cities Mission to provide critical infrastructure to create a more technology-enabled country.

Computing becomes more human

In 2022, we will also see further development of neuromorphic computing that applies insights from neuroscience to create programs that can mimic and exceed human capabilities and greatly expand our potential. Will be.

Neuromorphic computing healthcare applications have the potential to become the lifeline of understaffed healthcare systems in India. According to WHO, in 2019 there were 9.28 doctors per 10,000 in India, compared to 26.04 in the United States.

The pace of innovation continues to accelerate

Moore’s Law has been used to predict the pace of innovation since the first microprocessors were launched 50 years ago, but now it can innovate faster and more interestingly than ever before. It is now possible.

Technology has never been more important to humankind. The challenges of the 21st century that we need technology to solve are existential. The pace of innovation will continue to accelerate in 2022, fueled by AI, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, extensive connectivity, and ubiquitous computing. New use cases built on these pillars will create world-changing technologies, accelerate the recovery of India after a pandemic, enrich the lives and experiences of its citizens, and a $ 1 trillion digital economy by 2025. Get closer to the goal of becoming.

Nivruti Rai is the Country Head of Intel India and Vice President of Intel Foundry Services.

