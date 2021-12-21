Swedish video game conglomerate acquires Portlands Dark Horse Comics





Mike Mignolas Hellboy has been the exclusive series of Dark Horse since 1994. (DarkHorse Image)

One of the biggest names in American indie comics was acquired by a Swedish video game holding company.

Embracer Group announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Dark Horse Comics, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Embracers said it plans to make Dark Horse the tenth operational group, along with a few video game developers and a French board game publisher. To enhance its transmedia function.

The financial details behind the transaction were not disclosed at the time of writing. Dark Horse will maintain its current CEO, Mike Richardson, and its existing management team.

Founded in 1986 by Richardson of Bend, Oregon, Dark Horse is one of the largest comic publishers in the United States, but monthly sales are a relative percentage of Marvel or DC (independent tracker is Dark Horse). As the publisher of both original and licensed comics, Dark Horse is the earliest Japanese comic (manga) for English-speaking audiences. As one of Oregon’s translators, he has been a successful niche for decades.

In Embracers’ original release notes, Dark Horse owns or manages more than 300 intellectual property rights, many of which are attractive for future transmedia use, such as creating new video games.

If a typical nerd knows Dark Horse, it may be time as a major publisher of official Star Wars comics. Many are set in the old, pre-Disney extended universe. Dark Horse was forced to return comic rights to Marvel by publishing several Star Wars books between 1991 and 2015 before Disney acquired Lucasfilm.

Dark Horse has also released a long-term version of a variety of miniseries set in the shared universe of the Alien and Predator movie franchise, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Conan the Barbarian, and Terminator. Currently licensed comics are set in the world of the Netflix series Stranger Things-based comics, several volumes that extend the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the campaign for the Dungeons & Dragons live play show “Critical Roll.” Includes a series of books that have been made.

In the world of video games, Dark Horse is the epitome publisher behind a series of coffee table books displaying the design and concept art of various mainstream releases. This line contains The Last of Us, Apex Legends, Far Cry, and Halo Infinite on December 15th.

However, the motivation for the acquisition of Embracers was the positioning of Dark Horse as one of the leading publishers of the original creator-owned comics, many of which have been famous Hollywood films for many years.

Mike Minorus Hellboy is a paranormal investigator who hits the Nazis and happens to be a big red demon, much like a dark horse approaches a single flagship franchise. He is also the current publisher of major indie books such as Evan Dorkins Beasts of Burden, Frank Millers Sin City, John Arcudis The Mask, Gerard Ways The Umbrella Academy and Matt Wagners Grendel. Adaptation, and all of them are licensed for movies / television.

Richardson, in a press release, cannot express the excitement that Dark Horse feels as he transitions to this new chapter in our history. The synergies with the Embracer network promise exciting new opportunities not only for Dark Horse, but also for the creators and companies we work with. The future of our company never looked bright.

Headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group was founded in 2008 as a publishing subsidiary of the retail chain Game Outlet Europe. In 2014, we rebranded our business to THQ Nordic by acquiring the trademark from the discontinued publisher / developer THQ, which attracted the attention of the gaming industry. Rebranded to Embracer Group again in 2019, THQ Nordic’s name is now used by its subsidiary LLC.

Embracer is now on the border-manic acquisitions are rampant. Earlier this year, Embracer acquired Borderlands gaming franchise developer Gearbox Entertainment for $ 1.3 billion.

On the same day Embracer announced the acquisition of Dark Horse, it also announced plans to acquire Hungarian animation studio DIGIC, French board game company Asmodee, and Miami-based company, a North American subsidiary of Chinese company Perfect World. .. Game developer Shiver Entertainment (co-founded by former Xbox Live head John Schappert) and German advertising company Spotfilm.

