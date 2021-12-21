The amazing history of Google’s push to scan millions of library books





Nearly 20 years ago, Google made an ambitious effort to digitize the content of the world’s largest research library.

It seemed like the beginning of a new era when scholars and the general public were able to make new connections and discoveries in large digital libraries, previously like science fiction novels. However, it soon became apparent that the actual plan was probably far more controversial than the organizers had imagined.

In this week’s Ed Surge Podcast, we’ll talk about this ambitious book scanning effort that has sparked a spectacular legal battle between publishers, authors, and technicians. For some reason, it’s a story that seems almost forgotten.

To that end, we contacted Roger C. Schonfeld, co-author of the new book Along Came Google: A History of Library Digitization. Schonfeld is a longtime leader in the library community and program director of Itaka S + R’s non-commercial education consultancy.

We wondered why people wouldn’t talk more about this bit of the history of educational technology these days, and what lessons they could learn from it.

EdSurge: Not so long ago, it was very rare to scan the full text of a book and make it available.

Roger C. Schonfeld: Not so long ago, but 15 years ago it was actually quite unusual. So the way people discover books was really different. You browsed the card inventory, went to a bookstore, or browsed the stack. It was a very, very different experience.

So remember what Google did around 2004.

A series of efforts have been made to pre-digitize library materials. And that’s really important to keep in mind. Our story wasn’t free, there was zero, then there was Google. Our story is that there were actually a lot of activities going on. Internet Archive was active. Carnegie Mellon University was active. Many individual libraries and library collaborations were active in digitization.

But the effort was separated. They didn’t scale. They often hated risk and were concerned about the digitization of copyrighted works. There are restrictions of all kinds, which do not rob anything from the wonderful work done.

And then Google came out. And what really happened is that this dream of librarians, technicians, and others gaining access to knowledge and access to book collections for decades is potentially necessary to achieve. The vision was to find the catalyst needed to make it happen on a large scale.

And the catalyst had several elements. Some people will really concentrate, well, well, Google had unlimited money, you know, relatively speaking. But in reality, the amount Google invested was certainly the amount that some foundations could have gladly invested in, which could have been easily invested collectively by 50 or 100 universities. So it wasn’t really the amount they brought.

They also brought in some techniques and designed some new ways to scan books faster and more effectively. But I argue that what Google bought was actually a kind of catalytic role, saying, “This is likely to happen, and this will happen soon.”

And, among dozens or 100 major academic libraries, find five that will work with us instead of trying to do something with some sort of consensus-driven collaboration. Use secrets and other types. If you could call these five a kind of Silicon Valley timeline instead of the traditional academic timeline, it’s an example of an approach to move at the speed we want to move.

Listen to the entire Ed Surge podcast interview this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edsurge.com/news/2021-12-21-the-surprising-history-of-google-s-push-to-scan-millions-of-library-books The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos