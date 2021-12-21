Google CEO addresses employee concerns about loss of candidness and integrity





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai makes a gesture during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos on January 22, 2020.

FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

Google employees are urging executives to regain the candidness that has been part of the culture of a rewarding company in the past.

At a year-end all-around meeting earlier this month, CEO Sundar Pichai was most popular with employees based on an internal system called Dory that allows employees to post and agree with questions. I read one of the questions I asked. I want to deal with it.

“The answer to Dolly seems to be more and more like a lawyer, with routine phrases and etiquette that seem to ignore the question in question,” Pichai said in a post from Dolly. rice field. “Are you planning to return candidness, honesty, humility, and candidness to Dolly’s answer, or are you planning to continue on the bureaucratic path?”

The question received 673 votes in favor. CNBC got a copy of the question and listened to Pichai’s voice.

“I understand the emotions behind the question,” Pichai said at the beginning of his long response. “I think there are many reasons for this,” he added later.

Google’s cultural upheaval takes into account the current reality of being one of the world’s largest companies, once rooted in Silicon Valley norms with an open and fun office atmosphere and free discussion. So it has been a major topic for the past few years. Uplifting emotions changed and confidence diminished after employees learned that company leaders overlooked sexual harassment allegations and quietly pursued deals with the government.

Google’s leadership then cracked down on internal debates and fired some employees who were critical of the company’s policies and were involved in organizing fellow workers who were dissatisfied. Employees told CNBC in 2019 that the company was “unrecognizable.”

In his response at a recent conference, Pichai acknowledged the challenge of communicating with the world’s workforce during a pandemic.

“We are clearly currently in large-scale communication with over 150,000 people, especially through pandemics, and we do everything remotely,” Pichai said. “I noticed that more and more people are reading the screen aloud during the pandemic, and I think some of it contributes to a canned answer.”

Like most companies, Google has been working since March 2020 on ways to stay connected to employees who are mostly forced to work remotely. Google has postponed the return date for the New Year, with a recent increase in cases from Omicron variants.

Google’s full-scale TGIF conference, where Pichai and other executives address Dolly’s concerns, has also changed dramatically. They are all kept in the video.

Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin launched TGIF in 1999 on Google’s campus in Mountain View, California, as a forum for employees to regularly complain and openly discuss topics with management. Did. It became a selling point for talent and became a model for many tech start-ups that followed.

In 2019, Pichai announced that it would replace its weekly TGIF meetings with monthly gatherings and small town halls to discuss workplace issues.

According to Pichai, virtual meetings add entirely new wrinkles.

“I think people are always nervous about answering in this situation,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t tolerate small mistakes. I think people understand that the answer can be coded anywhere, including outside the company. I think it’s very careful about people.”

Pichai further hinted that employees had leaked to people outside the company, saying that “trust and candidness must be bidirectional.”

“To keep it on a large scale, you really have to work hard,” he said.

According to Pichai, the company has been trying to organize around smaller groups over the past two years, so it may be suitable for real communication.

“I think it’s very important to invest in a small forum,” he said.

He thanked the concern and called it “good feedback” to conclude the answer.

“I’m glad you asked a question,” Pichai said. “I encourage all speakers to tell and say what they have in their hearts,” he added, “let’s all do better there.”

A Google spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

