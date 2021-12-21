Amazon announces expansion of tech center near ASU in Tempe





Already the third largest private employer in Arizona, Amazon announced on Tuesday plans to create another 550 jobs at the expanding Metro Phoenix Technology Center in Tempe over the next few years.

Currently, over 400 jobs are available at the center. Applicants can apply at amazon.jobs.

The new roles will support Amazon’s operations in consumer retail, web services, and operations, including software development engineers, senior solutions architects, project managers, and business analysts.

In a prepared statement, Doug Welzel, site leader at Amazon’s Phoenix Tech Hub, said, “Phoenix and Tempe not only have an incredible existing talent pipeline, but they are also places where people want to move. “. “We have already created more than 5,000 companies and technology jobs in the Phoenix area and are excited to continue investing here.”

Sandra Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Department of Commerce, said the expansion reflects Arizona’s “advanced skills, a growing workforce, and our greatest attraction for technology and innovation.” I said there is.

Growing East Valley Tech Center

Amazon’s investment is the latest in numerous technology expansions in East Valley, GoDaddy’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Tempe, Intel’s planned $ 20 billion expansion in Chandler, and the new Facebook in Mesa. Includes an increase in data centers.

Such investments will “continue to help Tempe attract more businesses and technicians to our city,” said Corey Woods, Mayor of Tempe.

Amazon counts 32,000 jobs in Arizona, the state’s largest non-governmental employer, following Banner Health and Wal-Mart in this year’s Republic 100 rankings. Amazon’s latest Arizona employment has more than tripled compared to the previous year’s rankings in 2020.

Amazon is 100 S. Mill Ave, just west of the main ASU campus. Signed a 63,000 square foot expansion at an existing office in. The expanded office space will open for employees in late 2022. Amazon currently employs more than 5,000 technicians and corporate employees at Phoenix Tech Hub.

Special recruitment program

As part of the recruitment and recruitment efforts at the Tempe facility, Amazon officials cited two programs.

Amazon Returnship is an initiative that allows professionals to return to work after losing or quitting their work. This 16-week paid initiative is available to people who have no work or are underemployed for at least a year. Program experts may work on a particular project and, after four months, move to a full-time position on Amazon. BestFit is a new program that allows software engineers to apply once and consider the work of hundreds or thousands of people. The number of teams in the company. This includes roles that they may not be aware of.

Since 2010, Amazon has created over 32,000 full-time and part-time jobs in Arizona and has invested over $ 16 billion across the state, including fulfillment centers, Whole Foods Market locations, and Phoenix Tech Hubs. ..

