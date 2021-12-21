Three Ways Hyperautomation Tech Can Improve Banking Services





Super-automated solutions continue to transform the way banks and financial institutions operate, streamline features such as customer onboarding, ensure compliance, and reduce associated risks and operational costs to the solution. Provides speed. In this article, Arjun Devadas, Senior Vice President of Professional Services & Operations (Americas) at Vuram, uses hyper-automation to provide a fun customer experience with highly evolved personalized services for future banking. I will explain how you can shape it.

Banking was one of the industries that witnessed major turmoil when the crisis caused by the pandemic shook the world. Banks have a fair share, ranging from meeting customers’ sudden preferences to digital platforms, changing employee roles, significant instability in global capital markets, and even temporary employee dismissals. .. The impact of pandemics in the industry is accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies, and one such technology that is promised to deliver results is super-automation.

To get started, Hyper Automation includes artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), business process management (BPM), and other automation for critical automation. It is a fusion of technologies such as tools. Handles or enhances mere automation capabilities. Industry leaders predict that by 2022, the market for ultra-automation will reach $ 600 billion, driven by the need for digital transformation and IT automation.

Banks and financial institutions are embracing a global recovery while tackling the pressing challenges of society, the economy and the financial system. While digitization and automation were one of the first steps towards resuming operations, the industry recognizes that technology adoption has many benefits other than adding resilience to the entire crisis. increase.

More organizations in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors are adopting super-automation to rethink their operations by adding efficiency, profitability, speed, accuracy, and resilience. Leveraging technologies such as low-code BPM, RPA, and ML, enterprises can complete customer onboarding, generate reports, manage data, and automate transactions quickly and accurately.

Super-automation replaces routine and repetitive tasks with innovative tasks, freeing employees to innovate and perform value-based tasks focused on empathy and facilitating decision-making. Can transform your workforce. With super-automation and low-code, banking is flexible and enables seamless collaboration across the organization.

Banks can leverage super-automation for regulatory reporting, marketing, sales and distribution, loan management, customer service, and back office operations.

Consider retail banking. With the rise of online banking and digital payments, banks are trying innovative ways to provide a personalized experience, such as consumer loans, credit card processing, current and savings account management.

Let’s look at an example of customer onboarding. This includes a valuable and important process for learning about compliance (KYC) and money laundering prevention (AML). Combining RPA and AI can reduce much of the manual paperwork. Instead of focusing on mission-critical tasks such as investigating high-risk accounts, executives don’t have to waste time on false positives. Bots can be trained to analyze documents, extract data, and automatically upload important information to the KYC system. Bots can also assess potential fraud and bankruptcy through external sources. Not only that, you can answer basic prospect questions or escalate questions that may require the intervention of a human representative.

Chatbots are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and are always ready to answer simple customer questions. Application programming interfaces (APIs) allow you to securely share data between government regulators and on-borders. Analysis and machine learning can automatically assign risk scores and classify profiles. RPA bots perform all rule-based activities such as adjusting data and sending emails.

As the banking industry evolves, the adoption of super-automated solutions will play an important role in banking and financial operations. Here’s how technology adoption is transforming banking services.

Improvement of operational efficiency

By adopting super-automated technology, banks can streamline their operations, strengthen customer relationships and improve the overall customer experience. By implementing a no-code and intuitive solution, back-end processes benefit from increased accuracy, timeliness, reliability, and a high degree of flexibility. The resulting flexibility allows banks to increase their operations without further investment in resources and infrastructure, improving ROI and profitability.

By adopting RPA as a tactical solution, people can achieve cost savings and efficiency gains by replacing legacy systems in a timely and cost-effective manner without losing human factors with minimal investment. Can focus on more important and creative challenges.

Automating cross-functional activities enhances collaboration and communication, coordinates teams and processes, creates accountability, identifies new opportunities, increases productivity, and increases profitability and operational efficiency. Improve.

Ensuring compliance

Compliance is important for banks to avoid fines and risk-free operations. By automating the regulatory process, banks can meet complex regulatory reporting requirements.

You can also use RPA to improve the accuracy of your reports and maintain an audit trail at each step of the audit and regulatory requirements process. By gaining a detailed overview of your records and ensuring transparency, you can significantly reduce your financial loss due to fraud and error.

To handle transactions, super-automation uses machine learning to recognize predictive patterns and trends. With large amounts of data running 24 hours a day, you can achieve higher levels of accuracy that are difficult for humans to achieve.

When it comes to validating and maintaining the KYC checklist, banks can use data from physical documents extracted with ICR and OCR technology to process details more quickly. By allowing bots to extract details from different sources more quickly, customers’ risk profiles can be validated and integrated from multiple sources, speeding up banking services solutions and reducing travel time.

Customer experience

Banks can provide a pleasing customer experience at all levels by embracing technology and building long-term relationships. RPA redefines onboarding into a hassle-free digital experience, simplifying even document-heavy areas like KYC.

RPA bots can minimize the human effort involved in document validation, evaluation, flagging, and risk monitoring. Super-automation provides institutions with the flexibility to manage large numbers of services, meet diverse customer requirements, and improve existing services through data-assisted decision making.

As the banking industry is constantly evolving and adopting new technologies to add value and redefine itself into a highly efficient and resilient sector, ultra-automated services will future the banking future. It plays a big role in shaping. While improving efficiency and customer experience, the economy of the future will be impacted by the transformation of the entire business ecosystem that redefines banks.

