UConn part of a coalition competing for a $ 100 million grant for wind energy and the Blue Tech project





The University of Connecticut and five other partners have been selected as regional finalists for a grant program that can fund up to $ 100 million in wind energy and blue tech projects.

A multi-billion dollar program called the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, offered through the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), provides 60 regional finalists with a $ 500,000 planning grant and is included in the program. Proposal was submitted. The coalition, including UConn, is led by the Southeast Connecticut Enterprise Region (seCTer) and includes the Connecticut Economic and Community Development Bureau, Connecticut Advanced Technology Center, Southeast Connecticut Government Council, Norwich Community Development Corporation, and the East. Connecticut Labor Investment Commission.

The Connecticut-based team, The Offshore Wind Industry Cluster (OWIC), was one of 500 proposals sent to the challenge from all 50 states. In the UConn part of the project, the team had two projects related to Blue Tech. It is innovation and creativity in the maritime industry. The two UConn projects will focus on developing new technologies and creating incubators for start-ups.

Bluetech R & D Center (Bluetech R & D): Bluetech R & D is a new building at UConns Avery Point, a collaboration between UConn’s research capabilities and the innovative efforts of offshore wind developers and original equipment manufacturers of undersea vehicles. It is envisioned. Campus with a waterfront on the Thames. The purpose of Blue Tech R & D is to support the development, acceleration and commercialization of both offshore wind and undersea vehicle technologies. There are many areas of dual application of technology to these industries. At this center, cross-pollination innovation takes place as conflicts between innovative thinkers create synergies in a world-class university environment focused on waterfront marine science. This proposed state-of-the-art facility will be 48,000 square feet.

Blue Tech Incubator and Accelerator: UConn will deploy a business incubator within BlueTech R & D on Groton’s AveryPoint campus to expand entrepreneurship and successful work in technological development at Storrs’ technology commercialization services. With this powerful commercialization program, which is directly linked to Blue Tech R & D, new companies graduating from the Applied Research Center will remain in the region, especially owned by women, people of color, or other historically marginalized people. If so, you can support its growth.

The new center and incubator located on the UConn Avery Point campus will be perfectly located next to many of the region’s major bluetech companies.

UConn Avery Point is proud to be at the epicenter of an area with a strong maritime history and a thriving blue technology industry, “said Annemarie Seifert, Campus Director at UConn Avery Point. The proposed BlueTech R & D Center and Business Incubator is a great opportunity to increase academic and industry synergies and boost economic activity.

This research also works closely with activities undertaken at the Faculty of Marine Sciences at the Liberal Arts and Sciences University, the UConn Engineering Centers such as the National Institute for Undersea Vehicle Technology, and the collaborative Eversource Energy Center.

In January 2022, NIUVT undertook about 90 different projects at UConn and URI, and has strong ties to the Navy industry. The synergies of these projects are in perfect agreement with our overall mission of advancing the blue tech industry, Richard Christenson, Co. -The director of NIUVT and the professor of civil engineering and environmental engineering say.

Evan Ward, Head of Oceanology and Professor of Oceanology, is very excited to join the coalition nominated as a finalist in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The Faculty of Oceanography on the Avery Point Campus has over 40 years of experience in the field of oceanography. The human and physical resources available in our department offer a wealth of synergistic opportunities with the Blue Tech R & D Center and Blue Economic.

Complementing that work is an activity undertaken in the Research Vice-President’s Office, which supports entrepreneurial ventures for countless students and faculty.

The work of UConn researchers, including our incubator startups, has led to scientific and creative breakthroughs that have changed our states and nations for the better, and research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Says Radenka Maric, Vice President of. The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is a new interdisciplinary research project and technology by UConn that applies our creativity and innovation to blue technology for offshore wind energy research, grid resiliency, reliability and renewable energy integration. It offers the next great opportunity to support the integration.

The Union will complete all project details over the next few months and submit a complete proposal in March 2022. Click here for more information on the full scope of the group’s projects.

