What to do in 2022: Legal technology trends to ignore in the New Year | Onit





As the need to keep workloads and costs down, corporate legal departments continue to look to legal technology. As a result, Gartner predicts that its legal technology budget will triple by 2025.

Innovations, especially in AI, have radically changed the way legal professionals do business and organizations perform legal functions. It’s easy to get caught up in legal technology hype, but it’s important to keep an eye on it. Not all technology trends should follow.

How can you categorize useful trends from hype?

Recently, three experts, Buying Legal, Consilio and Onit, got together to discuss exactly that. Together, they investigated the current state of legal technology and AI, how a company’s legal department works in the New Year, and whether it is better to avoid current legal trends.

Read on to learn which legal technology trends you want to convey as you enter 2022.

Current pulsation of the Companies Act

When you’re ready to end 2021, it’s a good time to get an idea of ​​what’s happening with legal technology and the legal affairs of your company.

Some argue that AI is being hyped, but expert panels explain that it’s not entirely true. Instead, AI tends to be misunderstood, and when we say AI, it often means different people. This can lead to misunderstandings and disappointments when it comes to implementing AI.

The most important legal areas where AI is currently looking at some of the most important tractions are invoice reviews, contract reviews, and risk monitoring. Nonetheless, companies are taking different approaches to the overall implementation of legal technology, from all-in-one platforms to best-in-class point solutions to enterprise applications.

However, it’s important to remember that legal things are no longer independent, no matter how you’ve implemented AI or other legal technologies in the past. To be successful, you need to involve your department in technology-wide discussions and initiatives.

Legal technology trends to avoid in 2022

Interest in legal technology will continue to grow next year, but not all trends need to be followed. The webinar outlines some new trends to avoid in the New Year.

Don’t jump into all the new technologies that come out. New AI and other legal technology tools are constantly emerging. You may want to buy shiny objects, but before you buy, think about what you’re trying to achieve with technology. Don’t misunderstand that a huge AI system solves all the problems – when AI first appeared, it created a massive splash with powerful tools like Watson. In reality, the AI ​​used by an organization is small and aims to solve individual problems. Don’t rush to implement a wide range of AI – consider strategic locations where AI is most useful and practical (for example, NDAs). This approach gives you time to understand technology and value in a much faster time frame. Don’t think you need to keep all your data locally – with the introduction of the GDPR and the proliferation of privacy regulations, people are scared that they need to keep all their data domestic for compliance reasons. Tend to let. In fact, if there are other ways to achieve compliance, this is just the reverse path back to the corporate server. Don’t make the technology you need unavailable due to cost issues – yes, almost every organization is trying to reduce costs more and more. However, we must not allow that trend to impede innovation. Instead, you can justify your business why investing in technology pays off in the long run.

Listen to the entire webinar to learn more about the current state of legal technology, including which trends to adopt and which to avoid.

