Endwalker patch 6.05 release date, maintenance time, new content





Final Fantasy XIV: It’s only been a few weeks since Endwalker was released, but nevertheless, the first few post-enhanced patches are just around the corner. After patch 6.01 introduces the new Panda Emonium Raid, patch 6.05 introduces many other new additions to the endwalker. Despite possible issues currently occurring in the game, Square Enix has no plans to postpone the next few patches.

Here’s everything we know about FFXIV patch 6.05.

When is the release date of FFXIV patch 6.05?

FINAL FANTASY XIV patch 6.05 will arrive on January 4, 2022, just two weeks after the release of patch 6.01, the first patch after the game’s endwalker. Square Enix hasn’t announced the exact timing of the patch yet, but it’s always done overnight. Maintenance of patch 6.05 is likely to begin on January 4th at 6pm PT, while patch 6.01 will begin on December 20th. For reference, patch 5.58 was also released in the east at 9pm. Please update this article when Square Enix announces the exact time.

square Enix

What time does maintenance for FFXIV patch 6.05 end?

Again, Square Enix hasn’t announced the exact timing of the patch, but maintenance for this type of patch usually takes 8-9 hours. Players will be able to return to FFXIV around 6am EST on January 5th. Please update this article when the exact time is announced.

Will patch 6.05 help with queue time and server overload?

FINAL FANTASY XIV has been struggling quite a bit since the release of Endwalker, and the server is moaning with the weight of the number of game players. Between crashes and thousands of login queues, FINAL FANTASY XIV has more players than were ready. Since the release of Endwalker, the development team has been performing imaginary maintenance to support the planning needed to add more servers and discuss them in detail. However, at this time, there are no signs that patch 6.05 will do anything to address or assist with the ongoing issue.

It may seem strange to release new content due to server issues, but Naoki Yoshida explained why in a blog post and many players are looking forward to non-high-end mission content. In addition, at the reward and item level from the above content, Pandmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) alone cannot be withheld. Rebalancing these will delay patch release by a few weeks, affecting patch 6.1 and later.

What does FINAL FANTASY XIV patch 6.05 add?

Patch 6.05 has two major new additions. The first addition is the Panda Emonium Savage Difficulty. This is the Asphodelos raid. The regular version of RAID will be introduced in the 6.01 patch on December 20th, but it is well known that the difficulty of savage is a significant step up. Depending on the difficulty of the savage, the game will also introduce a new Allagant Mesone. This allows players to trade for End Walker’s new End Game Gear.

The FFXIV Panda Emonium Raid is inspired by the location of the FFIX of the same name.

The second major addition is a new treasure dungeon called the Excitatron 6000. Earlier treasure dungeons of FFXIV, such as Aquapolis, can be accessed by finding the treasure map and following clues to find the treasure.

FINAL FANTASY XIV is currently available on PS4, PS5 and PC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/gaming/ffxiv-patch-605-release-date-maintenance-time-new-content The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos