Wayne State University and AVL Partners Offer Engineering Students a Set of Advanced Mobility Simulation Software-Faculty of Engineering





AVL, the world’s largest independent developer, simulation and tester in the automotive industry, has announced that it will expand its university partnership program with Wayne State University to empower the next generation of engineers. As part of the expansion, several faculties at Wayne State University’s Faculty of Engineering will have access to a complete portfolio of AVL’s state-of-the-art simulation software toolchains.

In partnership with Wayne State University, AVL will provide 30 licenses for each of the 10+ tools in the AVL software suite, including AVL CRUISE ™ M, AVL EXCITE ™, AVL FIRE ™ M, AVL VSM ™ and Model.CONNECT ™. ..

“As part of our strategy to close the skills gap, we want to give students access to the latest technologies that industry leaders are using to drive innovation and grow their businesses,” he said. Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science. “This partnership with AVL allows us to integrate these technologies into our curriculum and provide a better learning experience in real-world applications.”

In 2017, Wayne State University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering joined the University Partnership Program, and more departments became interested. The program was subsequently expanded to the Engineering Technology Department and the Chemical Engineering and Materials Science Department.

Gene Liao, a professor of engineering technology and director of the Graduate School of Electric Driven Vehicle Engineering program, said his students, especially at EVE 5110: Fundamentals of Electric, gave instructions for course homework, semester projects, and modeling and simulation. He said he would use these tools in his research. -Drive vehicle engineering.

The software tools provided reflect AVL’s unique experience in the areas of battery, fuel cell, thermal management and control development and have been proven to cover key aspects of new mobility technologies.

Waldemar Linares, Manager of AVL’s Advanced Simulation Technology, said:

About AVL

AVL leverages its pioneering spirit to provide concepts, solutions, and methodologies for shaping future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies that effectively reduce CO2 by applying multi-energy carrier strategies to all applications, from hybrids to battery electricity and fuel cell technologies. The company supports its customers throughout the development process, from the concept stage to continuous production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility, AVL has established capabilities in the areas of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization. With an international network of experts in 26 countries and 45 technology and engineering centers around the world, AVL is driving the trend of sustainable mobility for a more environmentally friendly future. In 2020, the company will generate € 1.7 billion in sales, 12% of which will be invested in R & D activities.

AVL North America is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Lake Forest, CA. For more information, please visit www.avl.com.

