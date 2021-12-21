Google Home Mini is finally obsolete





Google replaced the Home Mini with the Nest Mini two years after its debut in 2017, but affordable smart speakers are still on sale. However, Google finally abolished the Home Mini four years after its launch.

According to a recent report from 9to5Google, Google Home Mini is currently out of stock in the Google Store. The list is still public, but it says “No longer available”. So if you’re looking for an affordable assistant-equipped smart speaker, the Nest Mini is your only choice. But that’s not a bad thing. The Nest Mini has some improvements over the original Home Mini.

Nest Mini offers double bass, a third range microphone, ultrasonic detection that automatically turns on the volume LED when approaching, wall mount support, and a machine learning chip for faster processing. You can now buy it at Best Buy at a discounted price of only $ 24.99. Nest Mini has four colorways: charcoal, sky, coral, and choke.

If you want to spend a little extra, you can get your Nest Audio smart speaker for $ 74.99 now on Best Buy. It has a slightly larger form factor, better audio output, triple farfield mic setup, and more processing power. Nest Audio comes in five color variations: charcoal, sky, sage, sand, and chalk. Before getting Nest Audio, check out the detailed review of Nest Audio.

Alternatively, if you haven’t fully invested in the Google Assistant ecosystem, you can buy an Echo smart speaker with Alexa. Amazon offers quite a few options, from the affordable Echo Dot (4th generation) to the high-end Echo Studio.

Do you have a Google Home Mini? What is your favorite affordable smart speaker? Let us know in the comments section below.

