Lake Virgin Chief Medical Officer Catherine O’Neill addresses the proliferation of Omicron variants





Staff Report | Donaldsonville Chief

Catherine O’Neill, Chief Medical Officer of Our Lady of the Lake, issued a statement regarding the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 spike in the case.

“COVID-19 and Omicron variants are currently on the rise nationwide due to increased community infections and hospitalizations, so now is the time to protect our health care workers and we are expected to come. It’s time to take action to prepare the community for things, “Neil said.

To protect the workforce and ensure continuity of care for the community, Our Lady of the Lake is soon resuming some mitigation measures that are in effect.

Masks are required for all patients, team members, and guests in all locations. Clinical and nonclinical Preop COVID-19 testing will be resumed for patients undergoing surgical treatment. Face-to-face meetings are limited to 30 people or less and require social distance. If possible, we recommend that you hold it virtually. Team members who can work virtually should assume that format whenever possible.

“There are currently significant community infections, according to data from the Louisiana Health Department and the CDC. Midwest and Northeast hospitals see a rapid rise leading to non-urgent procedure cancellations and the inevitable burden of capacity. I’ve been.

These problems are partly caused by a shortage of existing health care workers and are exacerbated by employees diagnosed with COVID-19. We are proactively taking these important steps to mitigate risk in anticipation of the next catastrophic surge. These changes are based on data and the knowledge and experience gained from almost two years of fighting this pandemic.

We strongly recommend that everyone take their own precautions. Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of serious illness with COVID-19. Also, please get a booster for those who have been vaccinated. We are learning more about this new variant every day, and once the three-stage vaccine series is complete, the data show that the risk of infection is already reduced. “

OLOL Cancer Institute relocated to refurbished facility

Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute moved to a newly refurbished facility this weekend and began seeing patients on December 20th.

The 19,500-square-foot refurbished space serves patients for Imaging, Non-Oncology Infusion, Palliative Care, Oncology Infusion, and Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group (OLOLPG) Medical Oncology. This care was previously received at the Mary Bird Perkins building, but was managed by Our Lady of the Lake.

“We have been relocating our oncology services since August and working non-stop to prepare this space for our patients,” said Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Our Lady of the Lake. Wester says. “We are ready to provide all the comprehensive services patients need and will continue to serve the community and the Southern Gulf region with the same care and intent as in the last 100 years. . “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.donaldsonvillechief.com/story/news/2021/12/21/our-lady-lake-chief-medical-officer-catherine-oneal-addresses-omicron-variant-surge/8981968002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos