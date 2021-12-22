Google Adds 5 Stadia Pro Games in January 2022





In January 2022, Google will add five games to Stadia Pro, slightly down from the previous drop, to start the new year of games.

Starting Saturday, January 1st, all titles will have a monthly membership of $ 9.99 from Darksiders III ($ 39.99).

Let’s return to the apocalyptic Earth of Darksiders III. In a hack and slash action-adventure, the player takes on the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the seven deadly sins. The most unpredictable and mysterious of the four knights, FURY must succeed if many are unable to balance the forces that are currently devastating the planet.

Then, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark ($ 12.99), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($ 39.99), Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut ($ 9.99), DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders ($) 24.99):

Troll your room with sage and get rid of your travel-sized Ouija board. It’s time to re-enter Twin Lakes, the 34th most haunted city in the Americas. Join Detective McQueen to unravel six chilling incidents, endanger your life, pixelate your limbs and unravel the eerie mysteries that plague poor towns.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in 18th century England. Paranormal power summons a castle that has been attacked by the devil, revealing fragments of crystals that have been infused with tremendous magical power.

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Directors Cut is a powder barrel with high octane number, whiplash and hip shake action! Winner of the IGNs Game of the Year and Metacritics’ top-rated games of 2010, this enhanced classic features thousands of animated frames and huge multi-sprite bosses. Guide Half-Genie Shantae through burning deserts, enchanting forests, dripping caves and deadly labyrinths. With its infectious character, frivolous humor, and delicious and quirky action, Shanti: Lisquis Revenge offers belly dance action that whips all the hair you can handle! New features such as unlockable magic mode and rebalanced gameplay have been added.

New heroic dragons and riders are flying in the sky. Only you can help defeat the evil villains who destroyed the dragon sanctuary created by Hiccups, Toothless, and his dragon riders.

This month, four billable games depart for future subscribers Stadia Pro: Cthulhu Saves Christmas (December 24th), Figment (December 31st), Street Power Football and Mafia III (January). 1 day).

The count after addition / subtraction is now 45 titles.

MotoGP20, Wave Break, HITMAN – Complete First Season, Rpublique, Cake Bash, Little Big Workshop, Figment, Destroy All Humans! , Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Journey to the Savage Planet, Episode – Typing Chronicles, Crayta: Premium Edition, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, DIRT 5, Killer Queen Black, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Kemono Heroes, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Darkside Detective, FLOOR KIDS, Legend of Keepers: Dungeon Manager Career, Street Power Football, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Blue Fire , Moonlighter, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, ARK: Survival Evolved, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Unto the End, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition , Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Darksiders 3, Bloodstained, Shantae: Riskys Revenge, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

The latest Pro title will be released at midnight Pacific Standard Time. You can claim your Stadia Pro January 2022 game by visiting your Android, iOS, or web store. They can join the pro game carousel or find the list manually.

