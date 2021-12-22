Albertsons launches high-tech salad bar





Photo courtesy of Picadeli

Albertsons Cos introduced two new digital meal planning and scheduling solutions last week. Announces the concept of six Picadeli technology-enabled modular salad bars at Safeway, Acme, and Kings locations in Washington, DC, Maryland, and continues to blend technology with fresh food. And New Jersey.

Based in Sweden, Picadeli offers a modular in-store salad bar whose mission is to provide fresh, healthy foods that are accessible to the masses and affordable, while providing convenience and taste at the same time. I am.

The Picadelis Salad Bar, the first in the United States, is located in more than 2,200 retail stores in seven European countries, including Carrefour, EuroGarages, Francrix, Rewe, 7 Eleven, Coop, ICA and Kesco. 2019.

Jewel Hunt, Group VP of Deli Food Services at Albertsons, said in a statement that Pica Deli has made innovative and technological advances to meet the strong demand for healthy, affordable foods that can be quickly customized. I have created a solution. Fresh meal solutions are a category that continues to differentiate what we offer, and with the introduction of Piccadilly, we offer our customers great options for an affordable and healthy diet.

Swedish salad bar companies are redefining fast food while simultaneously solving labor problems, providing grocery stores and retailers with smart and secure solutions to boost sales on Turnkey’s fresh food platform. Said.

Unique for grocery stores to win over consumers left behind in the growth of cheap, unhealthy fast food and expensive fast casual concepts due to the lack of affordable, convenient and healthy fresh food An opportunity was born. Albertsons, CEO of Picadeli US (introduced in the photo above), is a leader in recognizing customers’ demand for healthy and affordable foods and is excited to work with them to bring our products to the United States. increase. The fast food market is on the verge of turmoil. And innovation, and Picadelis’ proven products have demonstrated to solve this need for consumers and major retailers across Europe.We look forward to continuing our mission here in the United States

Piccadilly’s Salad Bar features market-specific ingredients and is customized for each location with sustainability in mind. The company’s technology is designed to create efficiency in reducing food waste while reducing the workforce, reducing break-even points and increasing profitability.

Food safety is also essential in the design of salad bars such as technology-enabled shielded hoods, automatic hand sanitizers and bowl dispensers. The instrument’s innovative mounting system ensures that the grip does not come into contact with food or mix with the product.

Bar’s digital management system enables full supply chain and operational traceability, and QR code scanning ensures that products don’t stay longer than allowed, indicating the need for replenishment and AI reordering.

Want to know the latest news at your fingertips?

Get the intelligence of today’s must-have grocery industry. Sign up to receive the text from Winsight Grocery Business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/retailers/albertsons-launches-high-tech-salad-bars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos