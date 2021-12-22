Fraugster was named the 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner





Berlin, December 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Fraugster, a payment intelligence company in Germany and Israel, is proud to be named the exclusive group of the Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winners this year. After careful consideration, the Red Herring jury recognizes the major European private companies and announces the top 100 European winners in recognition of the innovations and technologies of these start-ups in their respective industries. Did.

Fraugster is one of Europe’s Red Herring Top 100 Winners, involving talented entrepreneurs and promising scale-ups. (PRNewsfoto / Fraugster)

To qualify for the Top 100 Companies, Fraugster needed to demonstrate excellence in terms of innovation, inspiration, impact, or problem-solving for the public good. Fraugster is certified for a modular approach and integrated platform for advanced AI that provides Fraugster customers with compliance, risk and fraud management, and revenue optimization products.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe is attended by talented entrepreneurs and promising scale-ups. Winners are selected from approximately 1,200 private companies each year in Europe. Since 1996, Red Herring has been monitoring these up-and-coming people. Red Herring’s Top 100 list is a distinguishing feature for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs.

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the company on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including financial performance, innovation, management quality, overall business strategy, and market penetration. This rating is complemented by reviews of similar startup performance and rankings in the same industry, and Red Herring goes beyond “hype” to make the list a valuable tool for discovering and advocating for the most promising new business models. Was completed. Europe.

“In 2021, choosing a top achievement was never a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “In fact, there have been some of the most difficult times in the last few years, as so many entrepreneurs crossed important milestones early in the European technology ecosystem. We’ve narrowed the list from hundreds of candidates across Europe. Top 100 Winners. Fraugster believes it embodies the vision, motivation and innovation that defines a successful entrepreneurial venture. The competition is so fierce that Fraugster should be proud of the results. “

Christian Mangold, Co-CEO of Fraugster, said:

After Fraugster was included in the Top 100 worthy form, they introduced themselves to the US market at the North American Top 100 event and were invited to compete internationally for the Global Top 100 in October. Red Herring is dedicated to following Fraugster’s path to further success and innovation.

About Fraugster Fraugster is a payment intelligence company based in Berlin. Their aim is for world-leading merchants, global payment companies such as Worldline and Ratepay, to intelligently manage the impact of fraud, minimizing fraud costs, maximizing revenue and improving the customer experience. is. Fraugster has developed one of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions on the market, backed by Europe’s most reputed deep tech investors, from Earlybird to Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures.

For more information, please contact:

Christian Mann Gold, +49 (0) 30 [email protected]

