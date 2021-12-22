The Pixel Watch comes with a next-generation assistant that allows you to use the Exynos chip.





Newly revealed details about Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch suggest that smartwatches may have the Samsung Exynos chip and the next generation of Google Assistant.

Pixel watch

Before jumping into the potential features of Google’s upcoming first-party Wear OS devices, one question that isn’t currently answered is how the company will brand smartwatches. Fitbit already shares a separate plan for creating Wear OS devices and a separate plan for Google to create its own smartwatch with Fitbit integration.

While Google’s smartwatch branding and marketing may still be far from complete, our team has found signs that Google is leaning towards launching Pixel-branded watches.

Since the second year of the Pixel lineup, Google has incorporated an Android feature tag called PIXEL_EXPERIENCE into mobile phones. Some Google apps check this tag to know when to offer Pixel-specific features.

With later generations of Pixel smartphones, Google continues to create more features specifically for the latest Pixel smartphones. This resulted in an annual feature tag like PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021 for the Pixel 6 series and a tag like PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020_MIDYEAR for the Pixel 5a.

A recent update to the Google app found a mention of PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH. This strongly suggests that Google’s first-party smartwatches actually have the Pixel name. The Pixel smartwatch also requires features that aren’t immediately available on other Wear OS watches.

Wear OS Next Generation Assistant

Since the debut of Google Pixel 4, the Pixel series of smartphones has provided what is called the next-generation assistant. What makes this version of the assistant stand out is that it processes audio directly on the device, not through one of the Google servers. This will result in significant speedups.

The most important advantage of the next generation assistant is that you can interact with the app, such as filtering the gallery with Google Photos using only voice. In addition, the Next Generation Assistant can perform certain tasks such as adjusting phone settings completely offline.

While exploring various Google apps, our team found a reference to Rohan, who was reported by Front Page Tech and Business Insider to be the code name associated with Pixel Watch. Through these references, we were able to connect Rohan directly to the addition of next-generation assistants for Wear OS devices. Given that the next-generation assistant is still dedicated to the Pixel, this further indicates that Rohan is a Pixel watch.

In addition, the Wear OS 3 emulator, which turned out to be a treasure trove of Pixel Watch, is an asset that could give Google’s 10 watch faces a hint as to what the next-generation Google Assistant will look like. Revealed that it contains a smartwatch. check it out:

The most important aspect of this graphic is the design of the four-color light bar that appears at the bottom of the screen. Since Pixel 4, this has been the hallmark of the next generation assistants on smartphones. It makes sense to copy this design with the fun curves of a smartwatch.

In particular, the graphic displayed also shows the second button on the clock. So far, I haven’t seen a rendered version of PixelWatch. That said, it’s consistent with the typical smartwatch design found in the demo animations from the original Wear OS 3 announcement.

In any case, it’s clear that Google intends to integrate the Assistant more deeply with Wear OS. The full set of next-generation assistant features may not be as useful on the watch as it is on the phone, but Wear OS assistants have been so slow in the last few years that we hope we can speed up speech recognition.

Possibility of Exynos chip

For the next-generation assistant to function like a Pixel smartphone, the device must be able to process audio directly. This definitely requires a high-end smartwatch chip.

While digging into Rohan codename references in various places in Wear OS-related code, we’ve seen evidence suggesting that the device may have a Samsung Exynos processor. It’s not clear if this is the same chip on the Galaxy Watch 4, Exynos W920.

Not confirmed at this time, but it’s not surprising to use an Exynos chip with a Pixel Watch. Samsung and Google have worked closely on the development and release of Wear OS 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 has also contributed to the debut of the new Android 11-based version of Wear OS. Between the enhancements of Wear OS 3 itself and the high-end Exynos chip, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the current pinnacle of Android-powered smartwatches.

Beyond that, the Google Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is basically a Samsung Exynos chip integrated with Google-designed components such as the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). Google may adopt the Exynos chip and integrate some of its own hardware to brand it as a Google Tensor chip. Alternatively, you can release it using an Exynos branded chip.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Pixel Watch Details:

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/12/21/pixel-watch-next-gen-google-assistant-wear-os-exynos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos