



The Flat Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball Program mourns the disappearance of Center Alan Nass, one of the Hall of Fame members who died at the age of 80 on Monday morning at his home in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Nath, one of many members of the Yellow Jacket Basketball Program adopted from Indiana by legendary head coach Wack Heider, was offered 50 college scholarships in soccer and basketball, but Georgia Institute of Technology. I chose a university and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering in 1963. .. He has been a starter for three years and was the team captain during the 1962-63 season when the jacket set a record of 21-5. Nass was named to the Academic All-Southeastern Conference team in 1962 and 1963. After that, he was awarded the Callaway Mills Scholarship and graduated with a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1965.

Nath graduated from the Kentucky Funeral Science School in 1968 and was a graduate class. He is licensed as a funeral director and has been with Nass and Son, Inc for 40 years. Served as the president of the funeral hall. In 1984, he became a member of the Silver Anniversary Jeonju High School Basketball Team. And in 2013, I was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Eggplant was recognized for many of his achievements. These extend to exercise, scholars, businessmen, family men, and most importantly, many friends.

Eggplant is survived by his wife, Connie Eggplant in Huntingburg, Indiana. Two sons, Andy (Sammy Stills) Nath in Huntingburg, Indiana and Stephen Nath in Evansville, Indiana. His sister, Philis Perry in Auburn, Indiana. Two granddaughters, Alexis Michelle in Westfield, Indiana and Anna Michelle in Denver, Colorado. He died prior to his mother and father. His daughter Susan Michel, who died on September 14, 2020. And my brother-in-law, Keith Perry.

You can make a commemorative donation to the Salem United Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball

The Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing 17 times in NCAA tournaments and two final fours (1990, 2004). I played. Please rate your Facebook page or follow us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram to connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media. For more information on Tech Basketball, please visit Ramblinwreck.com.

