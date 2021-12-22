Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.Invests in world-class technology





Vancouver, British Columbia-(Newsfile Corp.-December 21, 2021)-Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) (“TEAM” or “Company”) is an Alberta-based advanced energy and technology. AdvEn Industries Inc, a company investing in environmental technology. (“AdvEn”).

TEAM pays C $ 1,000,000 to own up to 4.85% of AdvEn’s outstanding shares and has the option of appointing a board of directors to AdvEn’s board of directors. AdvEN (due to a business combination with Nano Innovations Inc. (“Nano”), as described below) will seek listing on NASDAQ in 2022.

Before signing the deal with Nano, AdvEn will spin out two proprietary technologies. (1) Carbon fiber technology by Tangold Inc. (“Tangold”). (2) AdvEn Bitumen Innovation Inc. (“Bitumen Innovation”) Bitumen solidification technology.

As part of the spin-out, AdvEn will distribute shares of Tangold and Bitumen Innovation to AdvEn shareholders through a special dividend Paris Pass, including TEAM. Upon completion of the spin-out, TEAM and other strategic shareholders are expected to be granted restricted equity units of Tangold and Bitumen Innovation. Additional details for each of these transactions will be disclosed in future press releases as they become available.

AdvEn and its shareholders have signed a stock exchange agreement with the British Columbia private company Nano. Under this agreement, AdvEn shareholders agree to exchange all issued shares of AdvEn with Nano on a one-to-one basis. Nano is currently ending a $ 5 to $ 7 million convertible bond bridge loan as a pre-IPO round. Upon completion of the above transaction, TEAM will hold 3.645% of Nano’s outstanding shares.

“This is the culmination of months of work and a unique opportunity for TEAM. With nearly $ 8 million in historic support from Alberta and Canadian government grants, Adven is rolling out game-changing technology. Developed. We are such an important shareholder and look forward to sharing development with our shareholders in the coming months, ”says Arni Johannson.

AdvEn extracts refinery residues and bitumen from Alberta oil producers and turns them into non-combustible raw materials for the global electric energy market. Its products include advanced super activated carbon (“ASAC”) and electrode super adhesive coating (“ESAC”). With numerous patents and trade secrets, the product is currently commercialized at a 36,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Nisku, Alberta.

Michael Steele, CFO of Nano, said: “Our unique technology supports our customers’ needs by providing greater storage capacity and faster charge / discharge times, as well as reducing emissions, cleaning up waste and sustainability. Improve your profile. Our ASAC plant is under construction and equipment is available. We welcome Nexus Canada. We look forward to working with their team as a strategic shareholder. “

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diverse portfolio of early to medium sized companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages an extensive network of operators and global sort leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

contact:

Arni Johannson, CEO 604-960-1878

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. .. All statements, except those of historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding timing, future projects, and future earnings, are forward-looking statements. We believe such statements are reasonable, but there is no guarantee that such expectations will be proven to be correct. In many cases, but not always, information about the future outlook is “Proformer”, “Plan”, “Expectation”, “Will”, “Potential”, “Should”, “Budget”, “Plan”. It can be identified by words such as. Variations on such words, including “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “potential,” or their negative variations, and specific. A phrase that references an action, event, or result, can occur, occurs, is acquired, or can be achieved. Forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and future results, performance, or performance that express or imply our actual results, performance, or performance by the forward-looking statements. Includes other factors that may differ significantly from. Such risks and other factors include, among other things, statements regarding the expected business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries. This includes the ability to raise sufficient funds to fund our business activities and plans. Delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including the Canadian Stock Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies that affect our business and our limited business history.

Readers should be careful not to place excessive reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this presentation or to be incorporated into this document by reference unless otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Stock Exchange has not endorsed or denied the content of this news release.

