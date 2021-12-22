Google’s Pixel Watch may have access to the ultra-fast Google Assistant





Photo: Victoria Song / Gizmodo

Google’s Pixel smartwatch isn’t a confirmed product, but it’s one of the most anticipated devices in the future, and new reports will make you even more eager for future developments.

According to a 9to5 Google report claiming to have found the PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH feature tag within the Google app, the rumored Pixel Watch has a Samsung Exynos chip and seems to support the Google Assistant.

As mentioned on the site, previous Pixel smartphones contained a similar feature tag that tells the app when to offer Pixel-specific features. If future smartwatches actually have their own feature tags, it suggests that they will receive features not found on other watches.

However, please wait for a while as it can only be improved from here. The 9to5Google people also found a reference to the codename Rohan linked to the Pixel Watch and associated it with the next-generation assistant, or the latest version of the Google Assistant that debuted on Pixel 4. -Gen Assistant can process voice directly on your device in real time, allowing you to quickly open apps, convert voice to text, and perform various functions offline.

Currently, the latest version of Google Watch OS, Wear OS 3, has no assistant yet (poor Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 relies on Bixby).

9to5Google seems to be confident that Google’s next watch will actually be called the Pixel Watch between finding a feature tag that contains PIXEL and finding a previous Pixel-specific feature (as rumored). .. This was only a few weeks after Google said it was unclear which brand to use, even if it decided to release the watch, according to a Business Insider report.

And while the question remains as to whether this will arrive, there is a pretty good idea of ​​what it will look like if it arrives. Again, 9to5Google has done some research, but this time I looked at the Wear OS 3 emulator and found a watch face that looked like a glimpse into the design of the Pixel Watch.

One graphic it found shows a round clock face with a prominent crown. The display has a curved light bar in Google colors (red, yellow, green, blue). I’m not sure, but it’s like the icon you see when you call the Google Assistant.

The images found in the emulator look like the common clock icon Google used in the Wear OS 3 announcement, and the addition of the pusher button is different from the leaks we’ve seen so far.

If they weren’t a juicy enough PixelWatch leak, 9to5Google claims that there was evidence suggesting that the PixelWatch would have a Samsung Exynos processor instead of Qualcomms’ latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip. Google and Samsung have collaborated on Wear OS 3, so it makes sense to share the hardware.

That likely Google’s upcoming watch will feature the same Samsung Exynos W920 as on the Galaxy Watch 4, but like everything else in this latest rumored batch, Google confirms this is genuine. I can’t say for sure until I do.

