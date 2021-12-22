Redditor discovers stealth bomber in flight on Google Maps with rare viral images





Google Maps has provided a number of strange sights, from those captured in mid-autumn to the base of Scientology in New Mexico. After Redditor spies on a B-2 stealth bomber in flight, another image is set to join a strange and wonderful companion.

Hippowned shared a snap to the forum’s Damn That’s Interesting thread, showing the unmistakable shape of the aircraft.

Redditor uploaded it on Monday with the caption “A stealth bomber in flight was captured on Google Maps.”

Hippowned has also added coordinates for those who want to see the image for themselves. They are 3901 18.5N, 93 354 0.5W.

The aircraft was seen over Davis Township, Missouri. According to news site Airforce Technology, about 21 people are said to be based at Whiteman Air Force Base in the state.

This unique image has won over 100,000 votes on Reddit, and thousands of comments are stunning on the photo. The B-2 can move at subsonic speeds and over 50,000 feet.

Acid_Taco joked: “It’s not very stealth.”

“It’s like a photo bomber,” RandyGareth said.

“Who found this first? I found a real needle at the moment of a haystack,” J_la said.

“This photo will disappear soon,” posted Ornery-Cheetah.

Quarterpie 3141 points out that: “It’s really cool to see how satellites take color pictures, one for each wavelength of red, blue and green.”

Google Maps stealth bomber. Redditor has discovered an iconic aircraft over Missouri.Google map

Google Maps is credited to Maxar Technologies, which specializes in satellite imagery for this shot. The blurry effect of a bomber affects not only its speed, but also the color that the satellite captures the image.

“To create a satellite image, select three bands and represent each in red, green, and blue tones. Most visible colors are created by combining red, green, and blue lights. Because we can, we combine red, green, and blue scales. Images to represent the world in full color, “NASA explains on its website.

The slight separation of colors shows how fast the bomber was flying and how fast the satellite was capturing the image.

This isn’t the first time an aircraft has been captured on Google Maps, and a commercial liner has also been discovered by Redditor.

In 2017, @ Leequinn just shared a snap to the site and said, “The airliner was caught in flight on Google Maps.” It is seen on France and displays the same trio colors.

Another B-2 was captured on Google Maps in September.

It was on the ground at Whiteman Air Force Base after appearing to have crossed the runway. According to the Air Force magazine, there were no injuries after the crash.

The article quoted a spokesman for the Air Force Global Strike Command, who stated that there was an “emergency landing” following “in-flight dysfunction during regular training missions.”

Northrop Grumman, B-2’s prime contractor, shared some statistics on iconic aircraft on its website.

The aircraft is 69 feet long, 17 feet high and has a wingspan of 172 feet, half the length of a soccer field. He has appeared in movies such as Independence Day, Armageddon, Iron Man 2, Cloverfield, and Captain Marvel.

The bomber can carry up to 20 tons, and the website explains: “The B-2 can travel 6,000 nautical miles without refueling and 10,000 nautical miles with a single refueling. It can reach anywhere in the world within hours.”

Newsweek is seeking comments from Google, Hippoowned, and Northrop Grumman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/stealth-bomber-mid-flight-google-maps-rare-viral-image-reddit-1661648

