Home COVID-19 testing is hard to find, but demand in public places is skyrocketing
HOUSTON Roxana Rome was in the third pharmacy in a few days, but couldn’t find a quick COVID-19 test at home. Rome was worried that families outside the town were hearing about the latest Omicron variants on their way to their visit, and said they wanted to make sure their loved ones were safe during the holidays.
Four days ahead of Christmas, Rome said it might consider visiting a free test site run by the City of Houston as a last resort. Frankly, she’s running out of time and doesn’t want to deal with long lines and even longer wait times to get her results back.
Faster than that, you just do it yourself, that’s it, Rome said about testing at home.
Despite the wide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, the rapid rise of the Omicron variant has renewed the sense of uncertainty just in time for the Christmas gathering. Texas is now looking for a quick and easy way to get peace of mind through negative test results. Drugstores like CVS and Walgreens report that tests, which cost around $ 10 to $ 40, have been widely out of stock or out of supply nationwide for months.
Meanwhile, the demand for free testing on sites operated by cities and counties is skyrocketing.
Many public health officials say they haven’t reached the ability to inspect at free public sites, even after seeing a surge in demand, but at least one local official is missing in the Texas Tribune. He said he began to experience.
Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County said the demand for testing was far greater than the ability to test. We have requested 5,000 additional tests from the state, but I don’t think they have responded yet at this time.
Governor Greg Abbott’s spokesperson, Renae Ez, said in a statement that he would continue to focus on treatment infusion centers, step up COVID vaccination efforts, and provide surge staff and medical equipment to hospitals and elderly housing with care. He said he was doing it. She referred to the State Health Services Department for questions about the state’s current testing efforts.
On the other hand, health professionals should not be overly dependent on test results that are not always accurate to guide holiday activities without considering other factors such as a person’s vaccine status, health, age, etc. Warn people to.
It is a difficult situation for the general public. Diana Cervantes, director of the epidemiology program at the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center, knows that’s the last thing people want to hear. But that doesn’t help people think, ok, I’m going to test, and if it’s negative, I’m okay to go.
Still, it’s just a confirmation that many Texas people are looking for a quick test.
Rome wants to take a test because everyone was gathered for Christmas.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a new plan to purchase 500 million rapid tests nationwide. It will be available from January with a new website where people can request home tests for free. The website was originally launched in New York City.
Meanwhile, demand is increasing on many free test sites operated by counties and city governments in the state. In Harris County, daily testing at four test sites has increased from 159 tests conducted on December 10th to 1,149 tests conducted on December 20th. On a free site operated by the Houston Municipal Health Department, the tests conducted were 10,121 for Thanksgiving Week on December 9th and 8,363 on December 16th, according to data provided by the city. increase.
Dozens of people in the car were waiting in line to take the COVID-19 test at the drive-through test site on the eastern side of El Pasos on Tuesday afternoon.
Julien Lopez, COVID-19 test manager, said the site has been open since August 2021. Prior to November, he said he was testing an average of 250-300 people a day. But from one day to the next, he said he had jumped to 1,000.
Since early November, the site has been used by an average of 700-1,000 people a day.
Local health officials claim that so far they have been able to respond to the influx of test patients and that test results are steadily arriving within a few days, as is normally advertised. But a DSHS spokesman said the state couldn’t help out-of-stock stores.
Spokesman Chris Van Dusen said the lack of test kits at home was well documented. But that’s out of our scope, and based on today’s announcement, the federal government seems to be working to deal with it.
Despite guarantees of testing capability from local authorities, some Texas people say they avoided local sites due to long wait times and concerns about inconsistent results.
Lorea Williams, 23, from Harris County, said her family refused to go to a local free test site this week. This time, the family went to local emergency medical care for a quick test, but the insurance did not cover the test, which ended up costing hundreds of dollars.
Williams said you’re sitting in a car that’s been feverish for more than four hours if you’re showing symptoms. [My mom] It’s like I don’t have time to wait. I feel really sick. I need to rest at home.
Williams’ current job requires a negative test if an employee is exposed to the virus. Williams visited multiple pharmacies on Tuesday morning and tried to find a quick test at home, but with no success.
Whenever it was a hassle, even at the beginning, Williams said. If you’re afraid to have a COVID and don’t have $ 100 to get frequent and quick tests, there really wasn’t a good system of accessible and reliable healthcare.
Meanwhile, many health authorities are thinking about ways to meet potential demand after the holiday season.
Jennifer Kiger, head of COVID at the Harris County Public Health Service, said county officials would meet with federal officials on Tuesday to increase the number of tests and staff available for the New Year. The total test capacity between these sites is currently 2,200 per day.
Jen Samp, a spokesman for Austin Public Health, said the city is in high demand for inspections and is expanding its business hours on the site. She said the surge in demand was good.
“I’m happy to receive the news that people need to be tested before they get together or before they travel,” Samp said. “We now know that it is a very important way to stop the spread.”
In Tarrant County, Dr. Kenton Mercy, Assistant Director of the Tarrant County Health Department, told Tribune that demand has been steadily increasing recently, but it is manageable. ..
According to Mercy, the last few years have felt like a war in nature, emphasizing vaccination beyond testing and optimism that the county can celebrate the holidays without increasing COVID cases. It is said that he is watching. We just need to unite, do the right thing, still enjoy ourselves, enjoy our families, and follow those public health guidelines and measures. That way, you can finish your vacation unscathed.
Still, Mercy said the county is still preparing for the surge in people taking tests after the holiday season, especially as Omicron continues to grow. There was debate about opening a mass testing site, but he said the county was waiting to see what the number of cases would be at that time.
However, Cervantes warned that false-negative results could occur, whether it was a rapid antigen test or a more accurate PCR test. This is another reason to warn against the pure use of test results to determine if it is safe to collect on holidays.
In western Houston, Clarice Thompson was worried she might be experiencing the exact problem.
On Tuesday, she sat in her car at a municipal test site in a local civic center, waiting for a PCR test. Her daughter returned home for a vacation from Washington, DC and began to show cold-like symptoms. Thompson decided to take the PCR test because he thought the city’s test was more reliable.
She took a test at home, and it remained negative, Thompson said. I don’t know if I need to wear a mask for Christmas or what I intended to do.
Uriel Garca and Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.
Disclosure: The University of North Texas is a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit, independent news organization partially funded by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in tribune journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
