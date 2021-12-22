The COVID-19 inspection site in the Houston area attracts long lines before Christmas holidays





It’s a season of long COVID-19 inspection lines and short patience. The image may be seen this week on both drive-up and walk-up site test sites in the Houston area.

The line looks like this and people are coming from the opposite direction. Andrea Luna, who was waiting for a test at a drive-through site in western Houston, said she was trying to reduce it.

A long line of COVID-19 tests has been reported nationwide in Miami, Ohio and Cleveland, Ohio, as health experts and President Joe Biden urged Americans to be tested before Christmas trips and rallies. rice field.

Alex Duncan of Houston said he had just returned from Chicago on Sunday and was surprised at the waiting time at the test kiosk on Monday.

I was surprised because I was looking for a place to take the test. Duncan said that this place appeared and made a reservation. Now, how can I make a reservation and make a line?

The publisher of Dominique Coleman, the curatives Tanglewilde kiosk, said the average wait time is one hour, even for those with reservations.

She said she did nearly 500 tests yesterday. I was on a better track today.

Coleman said the increase in people seeking tests was due to a variant of Omicron and to those who wanted to get together with their families for the Christmas holidays.

