Home Assistant launches Wear OS app before Google Home





Home Assistant, an open source DIY home automation application, has released a new companion app for Wear OS. This gives you a smart home control that is easier to access than Google Home.

The team made an announcement on Monday (via XDA-Developers) to showcase the app running on the Fossil Gen5 smartwatch.

Congratulations to Happy Monday, especially Android users! Today, we are releasing a beta version of the Home Assistant companion for Wear OS.

The Android app also has * ton * new features. Check out the blog highlights and the latest release notes: https: //t.co/KPQOgEmcJI pic.twitter.com/mRzXxT2Jko

Home Assistant (@home_assistant) December 20, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the Home Assistant, this is a centralized smart home system, a bit more complicated than things like Google Home and Samsung Smart Things. Acts as a central controller hub, integrating different ecosystems, allowing you to create user-created custom routines or from pre-built automations. For the DIY community and anyone who wants to tinker with devices like the Raspberry Pi, it’s the perfect solution for local home control.

The Android companion app was released in 2019, but the Wear OS app remains in beta as the team continues to improve the app. That said, I already have a lot of things I like about it.

The Home Assistant app allows you to quickly switch between devices or “entities” while following the new Wear OS 3 design language. You can add these entities to your favorites directly from the Clock app. This will give you quick access to your device. This is in contrast to the Smart Things Wear OS app, which is the best Wear OS watch that can only access smart devices that have been added as favorites from the smartphone app.

Home Assistant also has tiles that give you quick access to up to seven entities without having to open the app. Users can assign a unique icon to each entity so they can be easily identified on the tile.

The app is in beta, but it seems to be quite full-featured, especially given the limitations of the SmartThings app and the lack of Google Home. Of course, you can control your smart device from the Google Assistant, but Google hasn’t yet provided a touch-based interface for Wear OS. This seems a strange oversight, especially as the company is pushing Tiles in this situation.

Anyone who wants to try it can go to the Play Store to become a beta tester and download the app, but this particular smart home solution isn’t suitable for everyone and the setup process can be a bit of a hassle. Will be charged.

