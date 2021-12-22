Top 10 most read stories about the biggest beauty trends in 2021





1 From Asia to the World: Why the Next Wave of Niche Fine Fragrance Brands Comes from Asia

The unwavering desire for niche perfumes and the acquisition of digital communication brands are some of the reasons why we can expect more niche fine fragrance brands from Asia competing for the international spotlight.

Over the last decade, the fragrance market has been confused by the emergence of niche fragrance brands such as Byredo, Le Labo, Diptyque and Jo Malone.

Large brands may still dominate, but they face fierce competition with these so-called cult brands as consumers are devoted to a more personalized and intimate fragrance experience.

In 2019, The Estée Laud Companies reported that its fragrance category benefited significantly from the growth of Jo Malone, Le Labo and Tom Ford, which generated net sales of approximately $ 81 million.

2 Instant Satisfaction: Retailers Sephora, Amorepacific, Watsons Strengthen On-Demand Delivery Services in China

Beauty majors such as Sephora, Amorepacific and Watsons are stepping up on-demand retail services in China as consumer preferences for fast delivery show no signs of post-COVID decline.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 caused movement restrictions and blockades across China, on-demand delivery has made great strides in China.

Dada Group is one of China’s leading on-demand delivery and retail companies, backed by JD.com and Walmart. The company operates two on-demand distribution platforms, JD Daojia (JDDJ) and DadaNow.

The company has grown against the backdrop of the need for grocery delivery and has promoted to become the largest local on-demand retail platform in the supermarket segment by total commercial value (GMV) by the first nine months of 2020.

3 Small but Powerful: Foreo believes that the future of cosmetology technology lies in portable devices with professional-level results.

Beauty technology company Foreo is making a big bet on small handheld devices that can produce the same results as home-use commercial equipment and believes it is the future of the beauty device business.

Foreo is a Swedish cosmetology technology company that has become famous for its facial cleansing and massage device, Luna. According to the company, it sells more than 20 million Luna devices.

The company, which celebrates its 8th anniversary this year, has witnessed an unprecedented increase in demand triggered by a pandemic.

According to the company, online sales alone saw a 30% increase.

4 Freshness First: Korean startup Kuoca aims to lead the market with a novel bespoke concept

Cosmetology companies specializing in bespoke skin care inspired by fine dining believe that fresh beauty, bespoke products in small quantities, will be the next trend following clean movements.

Kuoca is a Korean beauty startup founded by Benjamin Yu and Jisu Kim. The company debuted in 2014 as a bespoke skin care brand for Korean celebrities and VIPs, and launched sales to more users in 2019.

Inspired by the concept of fine dining, Kuoca emphasizes the freshness of its formulation. The products are made to order in small lots and contain ingredients such as truffles and chaga mushrooms.

According to the company, all products are manufactured within 30 days of sale, remain fresh and perform best within 18 months of opening.

5 Blurred Lines: Consumer concerns after COVID shift the spotlight to make-up that works beyond the surface

Concerns about personal health and environmental health blur the line between makeup and skin care, as consumers are looking for color cosmetics that offer more than just superficial benefits.

Most recently, Japanese cosmetics manufacturer Premium Cosmetics has launched a beauty brand “UUUNI” aimed at providing beauty consumers with make-up with skin care effects.

The brand was launched with the UUUNI Bright Up Skin Foundation, a cushion foundation that uses 37 different skin care ingredients.

An extensive list extends to botanical favorites such as camellia seed oil, gooseberry root, angelica root and deer extract. It also contains popular skin care ingredients such as alpha arbutin, niacinamide, retinol and human stem cell extract.

6 Badly ignored: Hair care market Verdure underserved due to technology upgrades

Singapore-based brand Verdure believes that further innovation is needed to address hair care concerns, and most of its development is focused on other categories in the beauty sector.

Verdure offers home medical devices and complementary products to combat hair loss.

Brand owner Karen Lam reveals that the brand has grown 400% in the last 18 months, boosted by the e-commerce boom and lack of space choices.

I think the hair care industry is badly ignored and poorly serviced, especially in terms of innovation. Much of it is due to the scientific study of hair loss, and the fact that the resulting hair growth is still very limited, Lamb said.

7 Vulnerable but irreplaceable: Indian sandalwood essential for creating the nostalgic notes consumers want during a pandemic

According to one supplier, sandalwood’s unique composition is the perfect ingredient to take advantage of the need to produce nostalgia in perfumes and personal care during the pandemic period.

Years of past problems, people find comfort and look nostalgic to deal with the instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I saw this trend surrounding nostalgia, and it really came out of the COVID scenario. Vanessa Rigovic, Chief Marketing Officer of Quintis Sandalwood, an Australian sandalwood product supplier, is active in everything from food to fragrance, reminiscent of a simpler life.

This has already increased the demand for valuable sandalwood in the wellness and self-care segments such as ambient scents, perfumes and personal care.

8 Baby Boom: MyGlamm expands to mom and baby care with over 80 new products

Amazon-backed MyGlamm will launch more than 80 new personal care products to take advantage of India’s fast-growing mom and baby care segment.

The news comes after announcing the acquisition of Baby Chakra, an online parenting platform, and an investment of 100cr ($ 13.5 million) to build a mummy and baby-centric content-to-commerce platform in three years.

Naiyya Saggi, Founder and CEO of Baby Chakra, will join the MyGlamm Group as co-founder and president and will lead the company’s Mama Baby Vertical.

The company is preparing to launch more than 80 products in this category under the Baby Chakra brand within the next 8-12 months.

9 Changes are happening: why brands that emphasize scientific accuracy replace clean beauty companies from 5 to 5

The founders of the newly launched skin care brands 5-5 hope that the clean beauty trend will decline in the coming years and be replaced by solid science-based brands.

5 to 5 was co-founded by Nico Yosman and Selvie Jusman, who have a financial background.

Launched in June, the Singapore-based brand philosophy is that everything from product development to marketing communications should be rooted in science.

Josman and Jasmin believe that information that clean cosmetology brands tend to market, such as fear of certain ingredients, contributes to the decline.

10 China’s Fragrance Identity: Partnership with Tmall to reach peak demand for localized fragrances in Givaudan

Co-creation and collaboration with partners such as Tmall is the key to understanding how to localize perfumes for consumers who are hungry for the interpretation of new scents in Chinese culture, says Givaudan.

Over the past few years, China’s preference for fragrances has shifted from major international prestige brands such as Dior and Chanel to niche fragrance brands such as Billed and Diptic.

Demand for such brands has reached an enthusiastic pitch in the booming Chinese market, but Givaudan now believes that local consumers are looking for perfume brands that offer more than cult status. increase.

Demand for high-quality fine fragrances localized to Chinese flavors has just peaked.There is a stronger recognizable need for Chinese interpretation [of perfume] Yaling Li, head of fragrances for China and South Korea in Givaudan, said there is a need as a fragrance house to better understand local consumer sentiment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmeticsdesign-asia.com/Article/2021/12/22/Top-of-the-trends-Top-10-most-read-stories-on-the-biggest-beauty-trends-of-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

