Home Mini is no longer available in the Google Store





The original Google Home Mini, launched in 2017, is now removed from the Google Store, as it was first discovered by 9to5Google. For clarity, Nest Mini will continue to be available as the latest version of miniature smart speakers, touting the latest pin power adapters, wall mounts, better speakers (2x bass), and a third ranged microphone. I’m out. The OG devices that started everything in this area are not sold to the public.

Looking at the image of the Google store below,[カートに追加]With the button I was reading[利用できなくなった]You can see that is displayed.If it was previously added to the cart, it will be gray instead[在庫切れ]A button is displayed. This means that the order cannot be confirmed and the order will not be fulfilled.

I personally don’t miss this device, but I respect its heritage. Despite upgrading to the new Nest Mini across the house, I still own one. The device I had in my closet for a long time, as I remember, had some problems. First, Google’s mesh material caused an issue where the assistant was automatically and randomly activated at the top of the device, so the company completely disabled the feature and instead used a long press feature on the left and right sides of the volume. Selected position. I still couldn’t get used to it and it was a pretty strange oversight.

The other is not a problem, but annoyance. The original Mini was equipped with a micro USB port when Type-C connectors were just beginning to hit the market and could be included in its release as an improvement over the original full-size Google Home. did not do it. Yes, it comes with the included power adapter, but it was very tedious to plug it in and find another adapter if you were traveling or lost. This is even more difficult as my house is completely filled with Type C.

Over the years, Google has basically been known for shooting the Google Home Mini from a T-shirt cannon and distributing it for free on almost any occasion that could be considered a promotional item for other initiatives. I am. They are in your own home, sure. It’s a nice little device I still have, but I definitely went ahead, and I’m glad to see a little clean house in the google store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/google-home-mini-2017-discontinued The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

