Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (21 December 2021)-World





Global overview

Data as of December 19, 2021

During the week of December 13-19, the global number of new cases remained the same as reported in the previous week (PDF Table 1). However, weekly mortality has decreased by 9%. Nonetheless, this represents more than 4.1 million new cases and just under 45,000 new deaths. As of December 19, more than 273 million cases and more than 5.3 million deaths have been reported worldwide (PDF Figure 1).

The Africa region continued to report the largest increase in new cases (53%) last week, followed by the Western Pacific region with a 12% increase. Both Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean region reported a 12% decline, and the Americas region reported a 10% decline. The number of new weekly cases reported by the European region was similar to the number reported in the previous week. The African region was the only region to report a new weekly increase in mortality (15%). The Americas reported the largest decline (15%), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean (12%), Europe (7%), Western Pacific and Southeast Asia (both 6%).

The European region continued to have the highest weekly incidence (279.9 new cases per 100,000 population), followed by the Americas (88.5 new cases per 100,000 population). Both regions also reported the highest weekly incidence of 2.9 and 1.0 deaths per 100,000 population, while all other regions reported less than 1 new death per 100,000. ..

The United States (725750 new cases; 12% decrease), the United Kingdom (507984 new cases; 45% increase), and France (358175 new cases; 7% increase) had the highest number of new cases. .. And Germany (283 673 new cases; 19% decrease).

Please note that the next two issues of the Weekly Epidemiology Report (scheduled to be published on 28 December and 6 January) are summary editions covering only global and regional epidemiology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/world/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-weekly-epidemiological-update-21-december-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos