Google seems to have finally stopped selling the original home mini

Google Home Mini was launched in late 2017 as a smaller, more affordable alternative to the company’s original smart speakers. Not surprisingly, it was a huge hit, and the upgraded Nest Mini was released just two years later to get even more critic praise. Since then, Google has continued to bring Home Mini to market, offering significant discounts and free for certain memberships and subscriptions. However, it seems that time has finally come because it is not available in some places online.

The Google Store now redirects people looking for Home Mini to Nest Mini (via 9to5Google) after showing that it wasn’t available yesterday. This potential discontinuation will offer both the Home Mini and its Nest successor for $ 25, following a month-long sale that began prior to Black Friday. Google has been selling 2nd generation models for 2 years and continued to sell this original speaker with it. That said, the Nest Mini was more than a worthwhile follow-up, offering louder sound, improved bass, and stereo pairing.

Of course, we can’t talk about Home Mini’s heritage without touching on the history of Home Mini. The founder of Android Police, Artem Russakovskii — he at #ArtemsLuck — has famously discovered that his device incorrectly recorded all conversations and noise in his home. Following his report, Google permanently disabled the top button feature that was first built into the speaker.

Of course, this gadget will be memorable as a free gift. Whether you’re a Google One, YouTube Premium, or Spotify subscriber, you probably have at least one or two of these floating around your home. Otherwise, the successor is still 50% off before the holidays, making it a perfect last-minute Christmas gift for those who have difficulty shopping. And hey, if you really need a first generation model, it’s still available in some unexpected places like The Home Depot.

