Tackle the difficult challenges facing humanity with technology





The Telstra Foundation has partnered with the Australian Red Cross initiative and brand Humanitec to support research, advocacy and innovation to address real-world, social and environmental issues.

Humanitech is centered around ensuring that technology is useful to humanity by managing and advocating human-based designs. All of this is to use new technologies such as blockchain, AI and robotics to deliver humane outcomes. However, the Humanitec team also recognizes that collaboration is important to its success, so it brings together nonprofits, tech companies, governments, scholars, and funding partners for the benefit of society. Expand technology solutions. Humanitech serves humanity, creating insights and amplifying ideas through sharing, collaboration, research and experimentation.

With our funding, Humanitec was able to turbocharge its efforts and the team provided many milestones for advancing humanity-based research, advocacy, and innovation platforms.

Read the report, Future of Vulnerability: Humanity in the Digital Age, a successful pilot of the flagship project for sharing identity credentials through blockchain solutions. Frontier Technology can be used to benefit society and announces the first Humanitec Lab Cohort to drive influence in the areas of disasters and emergencies, equity and justice, and climate change.

With this month’s onboarding of the Humanitech Lab cohort, Humantiech’s grants and support will help the next team work with other teams to extend the tech4good solution.

Source – The world’s first renewable drinking water system that creates sustainable drinking water for the community from sunlight and air. Climasens – Climate intelligence that enables the community to assess, analyze and prepare for future heat effects. FloodMapp – For real-time flood forecasting, inundation modeling and emergency management. Desert Lab – Use AI / Machine Learning to fight disinformation in remote indigenous communities. Sonnar – Unleash the power of audio and voice technology to open the world to those in need of accessibility. Goodhood – Enables culturally safe and multilingual health communication by providing quality, culturally informed and translated health information.

We would like to work with these six organizations to find unique ways to solve some of the pressing issues. From making safe drinking water available to indigenous communities to planning flood routes, you can immediately alert people at risk. Humanitech Lab Manager Alastair Pryor wants to realize these ideas and show you how to use frontier technology to help humanity.

The language barrier is a concern when it comes to fighting COVID19. How wonderful would it be if there was an easy way to provide culturally safe multilingual health information? Alistair added that these are the types of challenges that the Humanitech Lab will tackle in this year’s cohort.

Humanitech Lab participants have access to industry experts and mentors, sectoral and industry-wide connections, as well as up to $ 500,000 in grants to validate, pilot, and scale impacts.

Alistair commented that this is a unique opportunity to combine funding, innovation, technology and community expertise to harness the power of frontier technology to better serve humanity.

Humanitech is an Australian Red Cross-approved brand with $ 4.1 million in support from its founding partner, the Telstra Foundation. Learn more about Humanitech. Join Slack’s Humanitec Summit Channel to stay connected.

Jackie Coates

Head of Telstra Foundation-Telstra

As an experienced community investment leader, Jackie is passionate about delivering digitally-backed Social Innovation. Jackie, who claims to be analog when born but digital by design, advocates the transformational power of technology to solve social problems. As Head of the Telstra Foundation, Jackie manages a multi-million dollar community partner portfolio to improve the outcome of youth social inclusion in the field of mental health. Obstacles; Digital Creation; Cyber ​​Safety; Remote, Regional, Indigenous Communities. Feminists, mothers, nerds, and subsidizing Jackies are juggling lots of balls and trying hard not to drop the glass balls! Find out more at telstrafoundation.com

