Pixel Watch has the potential to outperform its rivals with the faster Google Assistant





9to5 Google’s code digging reveals some new information about the rumored Google Pixel Watch. Given Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, the Mountain View giant uses the Pixel brand for its first smartwatch. It wasn’t clear enough to do so. The mystery seems to have been solved. Google uses the tag “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE” to facilitate the deployment of Pixel-specific features. In addition, there are different tags for each device, such as “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021” for the Pixel 6 duo and “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020_MIDYEAR” for the Pixel 5a. The Google app mentions the tag “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH”. This seems to suggest that the watch will be equipped with the Pixel Monica, providing features that aren’t immediately available on other Wear OS wearables. Code snippet is the next generation assistant to Pixel Watch. This means that, as with Pixel 4 and later Google smartphones, the assistant is built into the watch and processes audio on the device rather than relying on Google’s data center. Not only does this speed things up, but it also allows you to talk to your assistant even if you don’t have a network connection. This will help your current Wear OS watch assistant experience to be the best smartwatch in 2022, rather than smooth, so you can make your watch stand out. Thanks to the WearOS3 emulator, it’s easy to imagine what the Google Assistant’s clock interface will look like. It seems. This image shows a clock with two buttons, but it is likely for demo purposes and does not depict the Pixel Watch. And finally, the clock codenamed Rohan seems to be equipped with a Samsung Exynos processor. Leaker Max Weinbach claims to be similar to the 5nm Exynos W920 that underpins the Tensor-branded Galaxy Watch 4. According to previous reports and leaked images, the Pixel Watch has a circular bezelless design and is priced. For over $ 300. Google may reveal it in the spring of 2022.

